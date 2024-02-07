Minister to highlight record welfare spending in Holyrood debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister to highlight record welfare spending in Holyrood debate

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville will highlight the Scottish Government’s spending (Peter Summers/PA)
Shirley-Anne Somerville will highlight the Scottish Government’s spending (Peter Summers/PA)

The SNP’s Social Justice Secretary will highlight record spending on welfare at a Holyrood debate on Wednesday.

Shirley-Anne Somerville will say this is taking place as the UK Government is “steadily dismantling the welfare system”.

The Scottish budget for 2024/25 includes £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure.

During the Scottish Parliament debate on Wednesday afternoon, Ms Somerville is expected to say: “Social Security Scotland is a safety net which we continue to strengthen through record investment – all the while the UK Government is steadily dismantling the welfare system across the UK.

“We are committing a record £6.3 billion for benefits expenditure through the 2024/25 Budget, which is £1.1 billon more than the UK Government gives to the Scottish Government for social security, demonstrating our commitment to tackling poverty.

“This is money going directly to people who need it the most in the current cost of living crisis.

“We have built a new system with the powers at our disposal – but our hands are tied by our restricted powers and by UK Government austerity.”

In January, analysis by the independent Scottish Fiscal Commission found that social protection was the only area of Scottish Government spending which has seen rapid growth over the past three years.

It said this was “a result of UK-wide trends for rising spending on disability benefits as well as Scottish Government commitments on social security and the linking of payment rates to inflation”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are 1.7 million fewer people living in absolute poverty, including 400,000 fewer children compared to 2010. We are continuing to support families with the cost of living backed by over £100 billion, while cutting taxes and curbing inflation so hard-working people have more money in their pockets.

“Work is the best way to secure financial security which is why we are investing billions breaking down barriers to work and supporting over one million low-income earners through our In Work Progression offer.”

The UK Government has been asked for comment.