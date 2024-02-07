Average UK house price jumped by £3,785 in January, says Halifax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Average UK house price jumped by £3,785 in January, says Halifax

By Press Association
Property values typically rose by 1.3% compared with December, Halifax said (Yui Mok/PA)
The average UK house price jumped by £3,785 month on month in January, marking the fourth month in a row of increases, according to an index.

Property values typically rose by 1.3% compared with December, Halifax said.

House prices increased by 2.5% annually – the highest annual growth since January 2023.

ECONOMY House
(PA Graphics)

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “This is the fourth consecutive month that house prices have risen and, as a result, the pace of annual growth is now 2.5%, the highest rate since January last year.

“The recent reduction of mortgage rates from lenders as competition picks up, alongside fading inflationary pressures and a still-resilient labour market, has contributed to increased confidence among buyers and sellers. This has resulted in a positive start to 2024’s housing market.

“However, while housing activity has increased over recent months, interest rates remain elevated compared to the historic lows seen in recent years and demand continues to exceed supply.

“For those looking to buy a first home, the average deposit raised is now £53,414 – around 19% of the purchase price. It’s not surprising that almost two-thirds of new buyers getting a foot on the ladder are now buying in joint names.

“Looking ahead, affordability challenges are likely to remain and further modest falls should not be ruled out, against a backdrop of broader uncertainty in the economic environment.”

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, the wealth manager, said: “Interest rates have remained on pause at a 16-year high of 5.25% since August 2023 and, with inflation expected to retreat rapidly in the coming months, cuts are expected as soon as the summer.

“The improving outlook has resulted in better mortgage rates and affordability levels for first-time buyers and those looking to refinance.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “After suffering the effects of 14 consecutive rate rises last year, house prices are getting stronger as multiple interest rate cuts are expected in 2024.

“The number of new buyers registering and offers being submitted have increased since lenders dropped their prices last month, which suggests demand and activity levels will only get stronger, leading to a modest single-digit price increase this year.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “We’re still a long way from a sellers’ market, but if you have been trying in vain to persuade buyers to see your home for months, it’s a really positive development. However, sellers shouldn’t get carried away with pricing, because this bounce may not last.”

Marc von Grundherr, director of estate agent Benham and Reeves, said: “The general view is that 2024 will be a far more fruitful year for the UK property market and we’re already seeing early signs of this.”

Verona Frankish, chief executive of Yopa, said: “Looking ahead, it’s likely that, not only has the property market bottomed out with respect to the decline in house prices seen last year, but it’s also likely that interest rates have now peaked.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “We would now hope that the the Bank of England gradually starts slashing interest rates in order to further to stimulate growth in the housing market.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “A strong start to 2024 should provide further confidence to sellers, and encourage a greater number of listings.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: “If you are looking at marketing your property this year, your local estate agent is likely to have the best idea of prices in your part of the country. We have seen such wildly different trends across the UK over the past year, so a local perspective is crucial in securing the best price possible.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons, said: “The gradual introduction of more attractive mortgage products boosted buyer confidence in January, resulting in more buyers entering the market. This increase in activity was further driven by pent-up demand from house-hunters who were unable to find a property last year.”

– Here are average house prices followed by the annual change, according to Halifax:

East Midlands, £236,862, 0.5%

Eastern England, £327,270, minus 2.0%

London, £529,528, minus 0.4%

North East, £169,505, 2.0%

North West, £229,707, 3.2%

Northern Ireland, £195,760, 5.3%

Scotland, £206,087, 4.0%

South East, £379,220, minus 2.3%

South West, £295,399, minus 1.4%

Wales, £219,609, 4.0%

West Midlands, £251,185, 0.7%

Yorkshire and the Humber, £207,602, 2.8%