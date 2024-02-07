Bank of England MPC member ‘less concerned’ that rates might have to rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England MPC member ‘less concerned’ that rates might have to rise

By Press Association
Inflation hit 4% in December, according to official figures (Hannah McKay/PA)
A member of the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting panel has said she is “less concerned” now than in December that rates might have to rise further.

Sarah Breeden said that less than two months ago she was still worried that persistent inflation might mean further “tightening” would be necessary.

But since then evidence has shown that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is continuing to fall, and at a faster rate than had been previously expected.

Last week the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which Ms Breeden sits on, kept interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. But for the first time since the pandemic, one member of the committee actually voted to cut rates.

Economists assume that rates have likely peaked, and will start to fall at some point this year.

But the forecasts the Bank released last week also mean that the cuts might fall later than previously expected.

“In December, I judged that domestic risks were skewed to the upside,” Ms Breeden said on Wednesday in a speech.

“As I set out then, the high inflation scenario would also, in my view, be the more costly of the two, and so was the more important scenario to lean against when setting monetary policy.

UK inflation rate
(PA Graphics)

“At that juncture, the question I was focused on was whether there was evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures which might mean we needed to tighten further.

“As I have become more confident that persistence is likely to evolve as embodied within our forecast, I have become less concerned that rates might need to be tightened further.

“Instead my focus, and indeed the focus of many on the MPC, has shifted to thinking about how long rates need to remain at their current level.”

Ms Breeden also warned that for inflation in the services sector to return closer to the Bank of England’s 2% target, there would need to be “some combination” of workers accepting lower pay rises and companies accepting lower margins.