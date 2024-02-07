Work ongoing to end ‘postcode lottery’ on delivering The Promise – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Work ongoing to end ‘postcode lottery’ on delivering The Promise – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf has met with care-experienced students (Jane Barlow/PA)
Humza Yousaf has said there is still work to do to tackle the “postcode lottery” around The Promise – the pledge to improve the lives of care-experienced people.

The First Minister met with care-experienced students at the Hub for Success, based at Edinburgh University, on Wednesday.

Monday marked the four-year anniversary of the publication of The Promise, a wide-ranging set of commitments which received cross-party support at Holyrood.

The charity Who Cares? Scotland has said there is a risk the policy will not meet its goals by 2030, saying there is a lack of progress in education, the use of restraints on children, and the monetisation of care.

Mr Yousaf said there had been good progress in some areas – such as not separating siblings – but for other elements of The Promise he conceded it is still “too patchy, too much of a postcode lottery”.

He said initiatives like the Hub for Success, which supports care-experienced people re-enter or stay in education, will help improve educational outcomes.

Mr Yousaf said: “(The students) were telling me that their educational journey might not always be a linear one.

“They might be in education for a couple of years and then have to step back and then re-enter education.

“But the support that we’re getting from the Hub is really vital to completing that educational journey.”

He said Edinburgh University’s vice-chancellor told him there has been a “significant” rise in care-experienced people attending the institution.

The First Minister also said there will be no “diluting” of the goals around the use of restraint of young people in care – one of the concerns of Who Cares? Scotland.

Humza Yousaf visit
Mr Yousaf said there will be no ‘diluting’ of the goals of The Promise (Jane Barlow/PA)

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has made it “abundantly clear” to him in public and in private that she will continue to campaign for The Promise from the backbenches, Mr Yousaf said.

One of the care-experienced students Mr Yousaf spoke to was Alistair Stewart, 30, who is at Edinburgh Napier University.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Stewart said he had gone to college nine times before finally getting into university.

He has now been offered a place on a masters course and also acts as a student ambassador for Hub for Success.

He said: “When I was in school, I was told I wouldn’t amount to anything.

“I was put at a table at the back of the classroom facing a wall because the teacher had no time for me, because they didn’t know I was dyslexic.

“To be able to have an organisation that’s helping me, that also believes in me, has been really beneficial.”

He said finance is a barrier for many care-experienced young people and called for bursaries to be extended.

Mr Stewart praised The Promise but said more organisations should take on corporate parenting training as there is still stigma around care experience.

He said: “In order to destigmatise everything, I do think The Promise is a really good thing.”