City plans pavement parking crackdown under new legislation

By Press Association
Parking on the pavement can force pedestrians – including wheelchair users – on to the road (Alamy/PA)
Scotland’s largest local authority will soon crack down on pavement and double parking by fining drivers under legislation introduced at the end of last year.

Drivers will start to receive penalty charge notices of £100 for parking on pavements or double parking in Glasgow “in the near future”, the council said, but a date has not yet been confirmed as a new software system will have to be implemented.

Some motorists have begun seeing warning notices on their vehicles in areas where problem parking has been identified.

City of Edinburgh Council became the first in Scotland to enforce the ban on pavement parking on January 29.

Local authorities were given powers to stop vehicles from parking on pavements by the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which came into effect in December.

The rules are designed to protect pavement users – especially those in wheelchairs or pushing buggies – who may be forced on to the road by vehicles taking up the pavement.

No parking sign
Local authorities now have powers to stop vehicles parking on pavements (Alamy/PA)

Drivers who park on the pavement could be fined £100, reduced to £50 if they pay within 14 days.

Councillor Angus Millar, Glasgow City Council’s convener for transport, said: “Pavement parking and other types of problematic parking deters people from walking in their communities and can create safety issues for wheelchair users and people pushing prams.

“The new powers that allow enforcement against pavement parking, double parking and parking next to dropped kerbs will help us tackle the many complaints we receive from concerned residents across the city.

“To raise awareness of the new powers, we have been issuing warning notices to drivers in various parts of the city where problem parking has been identified.

“We hope this approach will encourage drivers to make changes to how they park their vehicles before they risk being issued with a £100 penalty charge notice.

“Our back office systems are being updated in line with the new legislation and aim to begin full enforcement of the new powers in the near future.

“We are also undertaking a full assessment of the roads network to help us establish if it would be appropriate to exempt any streets from a pavement parking ban.”