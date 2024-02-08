Bank of England rate setter: It is ‘prudent’ to assume energy prices could rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England rate setter: It is ‘prudent’ to assume energy prices could rise

By Press Association
The Bank of England held interest rates at 5.25% last week (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England held interest rates at 5.25% last week (Yui Mok/PA)

A Bank of England rate setter has said that without the downward pressure of energy, inflation will not return sustainably to the Bank’s 2% target.

Catherine Mann said that it is “prudent” to think that there might be a larger risk of energy prices rising than falling, which could help to keep inflation higher.

Ms Mann was one of two members of the Monetary Policy Committee who, last week, voted for rates to increase from 5.25% to 5.5%. The majority of the nine-person committee, however, voted to keep rates unchanged.

“Monetary policy is working, so patience is warranted, and a hold could have been my appropriate vote,” she said on Thursday.

“I see risks of continued inflation momentum and embedded persistence. Inflation is the most pernicious of taxes, affecting all households, and those at lower incomes most severely.”

“I determined it was prudent to vote for another increase in Bank Rate. It was a finely balanced decision.”

The Bank forecast last week that inflation will, if interest rates are cut as markets expect them to be, fall back to the 2% target by the middle of this year. But after that it would start to rise again.

This is because energy prices will be lower than they were a year earlier around the middle of the year, and put downward pressure on inflation as a result.

But, after the summer, this effect will fall away, which will lead to the increase in inflation.

“Without energy contributions, inflation, in fact, never reaches the 2% target within the next three years,” Ms Mann said.

She added: “Of course, we cannot know whether there will be further energy shocks over the next three years.

“But, given the currently low energy price futures curve (low at least in the context of recent years) and geopolitical stresses, it is prudent to consider that the risk of a higher energy price is greater than that of a lower one.”

