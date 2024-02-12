TUV leader ‘excluded’ from Windsor Framework scrutiny committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TUV leader ‘excluded’ from Windsor Framework scrutiny committee

By Press Association
TUV leader Jim Allister claims he has been excluded from membership of Stormont’s Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee (Liam McBurney/PA)
TUV leader Jim Allister has claimed he has been excluded from membership of a Windsor Framework scrutiny committee within the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The chairs and deputy chairs of all the Stormont committees were allocated last week, before the membership of the committees was voted through on Monday.

Earlier in the sitting, Speaker Edwin Poots notified that Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan will chair the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee – a change from Declan Kearney, who was previously nominated for the role last week.

DUP MLA David Brooks is deputy chairman.

Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan will chair the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee (Liam McBurney/PA)

The committee, which is to meet for the first time on Thursday, is charged with examining and considering new EU Acts and replacement Acts as they arise.

It can recommend the application of the Stormont Brake to the UK Government – a power to object to changes to EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland under the terms of post-Brexit arrangements.
 
Speaking in the Assembly on Monday before the vote to approve the remaining membership of the committee, Mr Allister – an outspoken critic of the framework – said he had been denied a place.

Mr Allister, who is his party’s sole representative in the Assembly, claimed there has been “discrimination against minority voices in this Assembly in regard to the committee allocations”.

“Last week we had a carve-up by the main parties and then an offer of the crumbs to the four of us in this corner of the Assembly,” he told MLAs.

“And of course crumbs which didn’t meet any of the desires of those of us sent here on an equal mandate with everyone else.

“The result of course, in my own case… I have been denied a place on the EU Brexit committee because deep-dive scrutiny is not what is required; rather it is the form rather than the substance of scrutiny that the protocol-implementing parties in this House wish to see.

“On that committee or not, elsewhere I will continue to shine a light on to the dark deeds of colonial rule from the EU in this place.”