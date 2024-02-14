Labour trying to limit antisemitism row damage ahead of crucial by-elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour trying to limit antisemitism row damage ahead of crucial by-elections

By Press Association
A sign for a polling station location in Rochdale ahead of the by-election later this month (Danny Lawson/PA)
Labour is trying to limit the damage of the latest antisemitism row in the party just 24 hours before voting begins in two crucial by-elections.

Former Labour MP Graham Jones is understood to have been administratively suspended from the party pending an investigation after audio emerged of him using the words “f****** Israel” during a meeting.

He also allegedly suggested that British people who volunteer to fight with the Israeli Defence Forces should be “locked up”.

Labour would have to follow a formal process if the party wanted to drop Mr Jones as candidate for Hyndburn at the next general election, but he is believed to have attended an interview on Tuesday evening.

It comes after Labour withdrew support for the party’s candidate for the Rochdale by-election, Azhar Ali, for apparently making antisemitic remarks at the same meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party.

Labour withdrew support for Azhar Ali (Peter Byrne/PA)

Voting begins at 7am on Thursday in by-elections in Wellingborough and Kingswood, and the controversy may damage Labour’s chance of gaining two seats won by the Conservatives at the last general election

The latest row came hours after Sir Keir Starmer insisted the party had changed under his leadership.

He moved to strip Mr Ali, who is believed to be suspended pending an investigation, of Labour’s backing.

Mr Ali apologised after he was recorded in the meeting claiming that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

But Labour said it moved to end its backing of the candidate “following new information about further comments”.

Labour came under serious pressure after the original remarks emerged, with the comments condemned by figures inside the party as well as by political opponents.

Sir Keir has sought to move his party on from the Jeremy Corbyn era, which was overshadowed by controversies over antisemitism.

But the party leadership is being pressed on why Mr Ali was not suspended immediately after the comments emerged.

Voters also go to the polls in the Rochdale by-election at the end of the month.

Sir Keir Starmer (Joe Giddens/PA)

Also running in Rochdale are former Labour MPs Simon Danczuk, now the Reform Party candidate, and George Galloway, of the Workers Party of Britain, who is campaigning against Labour’s stance on Gaza.

Mike Gapes, former MP for Ilford South, quit Labour over antisemitism under Mr Corbyn’s leadership and only recently rejoined.

He told Times Radio on Tuesday evening he would not have done so if was not convinced that Sir Keir and the Labour leadership were serious about rooting out antisemitism.

“But there are legacy problems, and there are individuals who perhaps, because of this particularly inflamed situation around Gaza, are saying things and behaving in ways which are clearly inappropriate, and in some cases totally deplorable antisemitism. And that has to be continually rooted out,” he said.

“And if there are people, whoever they are, at whatever level in the Labour Party, who make those kind of remarks, then they they should be suspended and they should not be candidates.”

Mr Gapes said he did not think the row would affect Thursday’s by-elections, and was “pretty confident” Labour was on course to win the next general election.

“I think there are local factors in this situation, with the Rochdale by-election, which clearly Labour will now not win the seat.

“Labour’s effectively given up the seat by suspending its candidate. And that is pretty unprecedented.”