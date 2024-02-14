How the rate of inflation has changed for everyday food and drink items

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How the rate of inflation has changed for everyday food and drink items

By Press Association
A slowdown in inflation for many food and drink items has helped keep the overall rate unchanged (Aaron Chown/PA)
A slowdown in inflation for many food and drink items has helped keep the overall rate unchanged (Aaron Chown/PA)

A slowing of inflation among many everyday food and drink items, including cheese and rice, has helped offset an acceleration in inflation for energy prices to keep the overall rate unchanged.

There have been sharp slowdowns in the average price of coffee, which rose by just 0.8% in the year to January 2024 compared with a jump of 11.9% in the year to December 2023; for sauces and herbs (up by 11.5% in January compared with 18.4% in December); frozen vegetables (up 11.5% compared with 16.2%); and mineral water (up 10.7% compared with 14.2%).

Other products have seen a more modest slowdown, including cheese (up 2.5% in the year to January, compared with 5.1% in the year to December), margarine and other vegetable fats (up 0.2% compared with 2.2%), rice (up 6.4% compared with 7.9%), and tea (up 10.6% compared with 11.3%).

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

However, inflation is still accelerating for a small number of groceries.

The average price of pasta and couscous was up 10.8% in the year to January compared with a rise of 6.6% in the year to December, while fruit and vegetable juices were up 12.2% compared with 10.4%, according to Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Two food staples have also seen inflation quicken: eggs, up 7.2% in January compared with a rise of 6.8% in December, and yoghurt, up 9.9% compared with 8.6%.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Meanwhile, a handful of products are continuing to record negative inflation – in other words, prices are falling year on year.

The average price of whole milk was down 10.0% year on year in January, a slightly smaller fall than the drop of 11.0% in December.

Similarly the average cost of butter fell by 7.8% year on year, a smaller drop than the 8.4% decrease in December.

Low-fat milk was down 6.1% in the year to January, the same as in the year to December, while jams, marmalades and honey were down 1.1%, a slightly steeper fall than the drop of 0.9% recorded in December.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Below is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate for food and drink items has either slowed or accelerated, ranked by the size of the change.

Two figures are listed for each item: the average rise in price in the 12 months to December 2023, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to January.

– Examples where inflation has slowed:

Coffee: Dec up 11.9%, Jan up 0.8%
Olive oil: Dec 45.8%, Jan 38.2%
Sauces, condiments and culinary herbs: Dec 18.4%, Jan 11.5%
Frozen vegetables other than potatoes: Dec 16.2%, Jan 11.5%
Mineral or spring waters: Dec 14.2%, Jan 10.7%
Sugar: Dec 21.3%, Jan 18.0%
Cheese and curd: Dec 5.1%, Jan 2.5%
Potatoes: Dec 9.6%, Jan 7.1%
Fresh or chilled fish: Dec 7.2%, Jan 5.2%
Margarine and other vegetable fats: Dec 2.2%, Jan 0.2%
Edible ices and ice cream: Dec 10.8%, Jan 9.2%
Rice: Dec 7.9%, Jan 6.4%
Fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes: Dec 10.7%, Jan 9.4%
Pizza and quiche: Dec 5.1%, Jan 4.0%
Crisps: Dec 11.8%, Jan 10.8%
Ready-made meals: Dec 6.0%, Jan 5.2%
Tea: Dec 11.3%, Jan 10.6%
Meat: Dec 7.2%, Jan 6.6%
Fresh or chilled fruit: Dec 6.7%, Jan 6.6%
Bread: Dec 2.2%, Jan 2.1%

– Examples where inflation has accelerated:

Pasta and couscous: Dec up 6.6%, Jan up 10.8%
Cocoa and powdered chocolate: Dec 22.2%, Jan 25.1%
Fruit and vegetable juices: Dec 10.4%, Jan 12.2%
Yoghurt: Dec 8.6%, Jan 9.9%
Eggs: Dec 6.8%, Jan 7.2%
Dried vegetables: Dec 5.1%, Jan 5.4%
Preserved fruit: Dec 2.7%, Jan 3.0%
Dried fruit and nuts: Dec 10.3%, Jan 10.6%
Chocolate: Dec 9.8%, Jan 10.0%