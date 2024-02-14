Cameron: UK wants ‘absolute guarantee’ of no repeat of UNRWA staff allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron: UK wants ‘absolute guarantee’ of no repeat of UNRWA staff allegations

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (PA)
Britain wants an “absolute guarantee” that the UN’s Palestinian aid agency will not employ staff who may be willing to attack Israel, Lord David Cameron has said.

The Foreign Secretary said the Government wants assurances that “this can’t happen again” after it froze UNRWA funding over accusations that some of its workers took part in Hamas’ October 7 assault.

It joined the US and several other donor countries in temporarily pausing support while a review takes place.

Speaking on a visit to Sofia on Wednesday, the Foreign Secretary said: “What we’re looking for is an absolute guarantee that this can’t happen again.

“Let’s be clear here that it looks as if there were people working for UNRWA who took part in the October 7 attacks on Israel.

“That is unacceptable. That is why we’ve paused our funding. That’s why these reviews are taking place. We need them to take place quickly, because many UNRWA staff do an absolutely vital job inside Gaza, where they’re the only network for distributing aid to make sure that we get aid to people that need it very, very badly.”

Since Israel launched its offensive in response to Hamas’s attack, UNRWA has used its facilities across Gaza to shelter and help to hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians.

Lord Cameron visits Sofia
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron in Sofia, Bulgaria (Stoyan Nenov/PA)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has appealed to donor countries for a restoration of funding and new donations amid large-scale death and destruction.

Earlier this month, a Foreign Office minister dismissed claims at Westminster that the UK has abandoned Palestinians in Gaza, saying it was focused on “practical solutions” to save lives.

Independent crossbencher Baroness Gohir had accused the Government of “contributing to their (Palestinians’) collective punishment by suspending aid to UNRWA.”

Speaking in Parliament, Lord Ahmad said: “Palestinian civilians are facing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis. Indeed, it is unfolding before our very eyes.

AI safety summit
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Irrespective of where you stand on this conflict, the loss of any innocent life is something we should collectively condemn.

“We have trebled our aid commitments, so I do not agree with Baroness Gohir that we have abandoned the Palestinians, far from it.”

It comes after Israeli allegations that 12 of UNRWA’s 13,000 Gaza employees participated in the October 7 attacks against Israel, which set off the war.

Mr Guterres has said the accusations are “horrific” and launched an investigation, but has urged donor countries to reconsider their suspension of support as the conflict persists.