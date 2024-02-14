Sunak criticises ‘mobs targeting MPs’ after protest outside Ellwood’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak criticises ‘mobs targeting MPs’ after protest outside Ellwood’s home

By Press Association
Tobias Ellwood Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
Tobias Ellwood Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Rishi Sunak has appeared to criticise a pro-Palestinian protest outside Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood’s home, saying democracy should be protected from “aggressive mobs”.

The Prime Minister said “we will never let those who intimidate prevail” after the demonstration on Monday.

Dozens of people, some holding Palestinian flags, were filmed gathering outside Tory backbencher Mr Ellwood’s home earlier in the week to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the PM said: “Democracy is built on free debate – but increasingly MPs have been targeted by aggressive mobs for exercising those freedoms.

“We will never let those who intimidate prevail. It’s paramount MPs’ security is protected, and our democratic values upheld. Nothing is more important.”

Following the demonstration, Mr Ellwood said politicians cannot be viewed as “fair game” and that the “bar of acceptable behaviour” towards MPs was falling.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he said police had warned his family to “stay away” from the property as “arriving through that crowd would’ve antagonised the situation”.

The Bournemouth East MP said officers responded “very quickly” and protected his home with their vehicles while an armed response unit was positioned around the corner.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas led an attack on communities inside Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostage.

Since then, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed and 68,000 injured, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.