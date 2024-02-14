Sunak criticises ‘mobs targeting MPs’ after protest outside Ellwood’s home

Rishi Sunak has appeared to criticise a pro-Palestinian protest outside Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood’s home, saying democracy should be protected from “aggressive mobs”.

The Prime Minister said “we will never let those who intimidate prevail” after the demonstration on Monday.

Dozens of people, some holding Palestinian flags, were filmed gathering outside Tory backbencher Mr Ellwood’s home earlier in the week to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Democracy is built on free debate – but increasingly MPs have been targeted by aggressive mobs for exercising those freedoms. We will never let those who intimidate prevail. It's paramount MPs’ security is protected, and our democratic values upheld. Nothing is more important. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 14, 2024

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the PM said: “Democracy is built on free debate – but increasingly MPs have been targeted by aggressive mobs for exercising those freedoms.

“We will never let those who intimidate prevail. It’s paramount MPs’ security is protected, and our democratic values upheld. Nothing is more important.”

Following the demonstration, Mr Ellwood said politicians cannot be viewed as “fair game” and that the “bar of acceptable behaviour” towards MPs was falling.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, he said police had warned his family to “stay away” from the property as “arriving through that crowd would’ve antagonised the situation”.

The Bournemouth East MP said officers responded “very quickly” and protected his home with their vehicles while an armed response unit was positioned around the corner.

Israel launched an offensive in Gaza after Hamas led an attack on communities inside Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostage.

Since then, more than 28,000 Palestinians have been killed and 68,000 injured, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.