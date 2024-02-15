Scotch whisky exports reached £5.6bn in 2023

Scotch whisky exports topped £5.6 billion in 2023 – which is down from the previous record-breaking year but up on pre-pandemic levels.

The industry body said the 2023 figure represents a more normalised depiction of exports, as 2022 was a “bumper” year when global markets rebounded following the end of pandemic restrictions.

Scotch whisky exports were valued at £5.6 billion in 2023, with 1.35 billion bottles exported – the equivalent of 43 bottles per second.

This is down by 9.5% from the £6.2 billion recorded in 2022, but up 14% from 2019’s exports.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the Asia-Pacific markets continue to dominate the growth in global demand, with the value of exports to China up by 165% on 2019.

Our 2023 #ScotchWhisky figures are out, with the numbers reflecting the continuous long-term growth of Scotch exports, and the need for support at home and abroad.

However exports to the US – which remains the largest market by value – were down 9% on 2019 levels to £978 million.

The SWA said this reflects rising cost-of-living conditions for US consumers.

The industry body is continuing to press for a longer-term removal of whisky trade tariffs in US/UK talks.

SWA chief executive Mark Kent said: “Scotch whisky has once again shown its export strength despite significant challenges across a volatile global trading environment.

“The figures demonstrate that Scotch whisky brands and distilleries are investing in their teams, their tourism offering, their long-term sustainability and their global presence to ensure that Scotch continues to be the world’s favourite whisky.

“We know that the Scotch whisky industry is remarkably resilient as we look at these numbers against the backdrop of rising costs for consumers and businesses, but the figures are a reminder once again that the Scotch whisky success story cannot be taken for granted.

The Asia-Pacific market continued to see strong growth (PA)

“We need to see more tangible support from government both at home and in our priority markets in order to continue to grow our export numbers, and the resultant investment, employment and economic benefits that come with that.”

UK Government minister for exports Lord Offord said: “Scotch whisky is a major UK exporting success story contributing billions of pounds to the economy and supporting thousands of jobs.

“We want the UK to be an export-led economy and reach a trillion pounds of exports a year by 2030. It’s fantastic to see whisky exports in 2023 continuing to outperform pre-pandemic levels as businesses take advantage of our free trade deals and expand into new markets around the world.”

Scottish Government trade minister Richard Lochhead said: “After 2022’s exceptional export figures, 2023 was another hugely successful year for the Scotch whisky sector and I congratulate everyone involved for their ongoing work delivering Scotland’s leading single food and drink export.

“In talks with the UK Government on trade agreement negotiations, we consistently set out the importance of improving opportunities for, and removing barriers to, Scotch whisky exports.”

#ScottishSalmon has been named the UK's top food export for 2023. Sales increased by 0.5% to £581m in the calendar year – equivalent to £1.6 million every day. #France once again led global demand, however the #US and Asian markets saw sharp growth, with demand…

Meanwhile, Scottish salmon emerged as the UK’s top food export by value, with sales of £581 million in 2023.

This represented a 0.5% increase on the previous year, however volumes were down 11%.

The industry body said Brexit is continuing to impose extra red tape on salmon farmers.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said: “It’s testament to the hard work of salmon farmers in rural Scotland that our fish has been named the UK’s biggest export in 2023 in such challenging economic circumstances.

“The Scottish salmon sector is a bright spot in the Scottish and UK economies, and is ready to invest and create jobs.

“This is all the more important given the UK is now officially in recession and there is no growth in Scotland, so we need more government support to ensure that Scotland is open for business.”