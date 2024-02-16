Molly Russell’s father calls on Ofcom to be ‘bolder’ after meeting Esther Ghey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Molly Russell’s father calls on Ofcom to be ‘bolder’ after meeting Esther Ghey

By Press Association
Ian Russell has said Ofcom needs to be ‘far bolder’ in dealing with big tech companies (Yui Mok/PA)
The father of Molly Russell has called on Ofcom to be “far bolder” on regulating technology companies, after he met the mother of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey.

Ian Russell said big tech firms were “heading in the wrong direction”, adding that he thought it was their bosses who were “resistant to change”.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, he said: “The world is waking up and realising that unless it starts to regulate big tech, nothing is going to change.

“What we need in the UK at the moment is for Ofcom, who is the regulator appointed by the Government to take the powers of the Online Safety Act, to put them in place – we need Ofcom to be far bolder.”

Molly Russell
Molly Russell took her own life in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media (Family handout/PA)

Mr Russell, the father of 14-year-old Molly Russell who took her own life in November 2017 after viewing harmful material on social media, said the early signs from the consultation process for the Act was that Ofcom was being “timid and very tame”.

He said: “If Ofcom aren’t bolder and don’t take stronger measures to try to control these online harms then tech will race away in front of us and we’ll have this problem for far longer, and young people will be in danger for far longer.”

On Thursday, Mr Russell met Esther Ghey, the mother of Brianna Ghey, who described self-harm websites as “absolutely horrific”.

During their conversation, which was filmed by the BBC, Ms Ghey said: “I didn’t have a clue what Brianna was looking at online. It was only after she was taken from us that I found out that she was accessing self-harm sites and eating disorder sites.”

Mr Russell replied: “I’m over six years down the road from Molly’s death and I still have bad days and hearing your story has reminded me how raw the emotions are when you’re closer to the death.”

He showed Ms Ghey a book of handwritten notes by Molly in which she alluded to her depression, writing: “Sometimes my mind is like a little boat out in the middle of the sea in a big storm. I’m alone and all the waves are closing down on me, drowning me.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday, Mr Russell said: “Since Molly’s death, which is over six years ago now, I’ve met far too many families in similar situations and there’s a tremendous bond that exists between all of us.

“Every loss of a child is unique and different. But there’s a connection and I think maybe we think we can understand each other a little bit better because we’ve been through something similar.”