Labour proposes ‘clinical revolution’ to ensure NHS is fit for the future

By Press Association
Scottish Labour will outline plans for the health service (PA)
Scottish Labour will outline plans for the health service (PA)

Scottish Labour has pledged to create a “national clinical council” to solve issues in the health service if the party wins the 2026 Holyrood election.

Health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie will announce the move at the party’s conference in Glasgow on Saturday, saying the council will bring together clinicians to advise ministers in a Labour Scottish government on service delivery, patient safety and workforce planning.

Ministers will be required to seek advice from the council on service delivery regularly.

The group will advise ministers on patient safety and ensure the culture in the health service is one of “openness and accountability and supports whistle-blowers”, and the clinicians will also provide recommendations on workforce planning.

The proposal has been welcomed by the former joint chair of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) and the trade union Unison.

The party is also expected to announce plans to use new technologies and artificial intelligence to cut waiting times and clear backlogs.

Speaking ahead of her speech on Saturday, Dame Jackie said: “The NHS is Labour’s proudest achievement but 17 years of SNP neglect has left it stuck in the past – with Scots paying the price.

“Almost one in six Scots are on a waiting list, NHS vacancies are soaring and patients are being badly let down. This is shameful.

“That is why Scottish Labour will deliver a clinical revolution in our NHS that will put power into the hands of the clinicians.

Dame Jackie Baillie
Health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie will set out the plans to the Scottish Labour conference (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We will empower clinicians to lead the modernisation of the health service so that it is fit for the future.

“Labour will tap into technological advancements so that you can get faster diagnosis, faster treatment, and better outcomes that will clear backlogs.

“Our NHS will only survive if we have the political desire to renew and reform the service so that it once more works for patients and staff – this is the change that Scottish Labour will deliver.”

Dr David Shackles, who led the RCGP between 2019 and 2023, said the council will ensure clinicians “feel empowered”.

Wilma Brown, chairwoman of the Unison Scotland health committee, said: “I welcome the announcement from Scottish Labour to ensure that the transformation of the NHS in Scotland will come from those who understand the required reform because they work at the front line of delivery.”

At last year’s conference in Edinburgh, Scottish Labour announced it would merge Scotland’s 14 health boards into three to cut red tape.