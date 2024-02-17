Lord Cameron urges China to pressure Iran on Houthi attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lord Cameron urges China to pressure Iran on Houthi attacks

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has urged China to use its influence to pressure Iran over Houthi attacks in the Red Sea (James Manning/ PA)
The Foreign Secretary has urged China to use its influence to pressure Iran over Houthi attacks in the Red Sea in a meeting with the Chinese foreign minister.

A statement from the Foreign Office (FCDO) said Lord David Cameron met with Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference on Friday to “support constructive engagement” between the two nations.

Lord Cameron “stressed” with Mr Yi that Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens international rules, while pushing the UK’s stance on human rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

He also reiterated his calls for the release of British citizen Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in 2020 in Hong Kong during a crackdown on massive pro-democracy protests.

The 76-year-old media tycoon, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, has been in jail for three years.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi (Andrea Verdelli/ AP)

The pair also spoke about working together on climate change and solidifying trade links and cultural ties between the two nations.

Lord Cameron has been among the senior politicians at the conference, with the Foreign Secretary appearing at a panel event on Friday.

He laughed off a rebuke from a high-profile Republican following his call for US legislators to pass a bill providing support for Ukraine.

Right-winger Marjorie Taylor Greene told Lord Cameron to “kiss my ass” following his intervention, amid concern in the UK and Europe about wavering support in Washington for the war against Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Foreign Secretary said: “I went to the Republican study group lunch, talking about exactly this issue. We didn’t get anatomical at that stage, it was very early in our relationship.

But he said he would continue to make the plea for the multibillion-dollar foreign aid package making its way through Congress.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow defence secretary John Healey are also expected to attend the conference to stress the party’s commitment to Nato and defence.

It comes as attendees of the conference were left reeling at the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with US vice-president Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also among those in attendance.