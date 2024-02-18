Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron visits the Falklands: what you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron visits the Falklands: what you need to know

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (PA)

Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit the Falkland Islands this week.

Here we look at some of the key questions around his visit:

– Why is it significant?

The last Cabinet minister to visit the Falkland Islands was then defence secretary Michael Fallon in 2016.

Lord Cameron is thought to be the first foreign secretary to visit the archipelago since Douglas Hurd in 1994.

– What will he do there?

He will pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the 1982 war which followed Argentina’s invasion of the islands and he will also visit key environmental projects.

Lord Cameron is also expected to see some of the islands’ most famous residents: its penguins.

Falkland Islands Feature
King Penguins at Volunteer Point, Falkland Islands (Cathal McNaughton/PA)

– Why is he going now?

Part of the reason is that Lord Cameron is heading to South America for a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Brazil.

He is also honouring a promise made by his predecessor James Cleverly, who said he would visit the islands.

Ahead of his visit, Lord Cameron said  the Falklands “are a valued part of the British family” and while the islanders want that to continue “the issue of sovereignty will not be up for discussion”.

– What about Argentina?

President Javier Milei, like his predecessors, believes his country has “non-negotiable sovereignty” over the Islas Malvinas, as the islands are known in Argentina.

But he has favoured a diplomatic approach, previously suggesting that a handover similar to way Hong Kong was ceded to the Chinese.

Lord Cameron and Mr Milei had a “warm and cordial” meeting in January and the Foreign Office said they “agree to disagree, and do so politely” over the Falklands.

– So there is no prospect of another war?

In 1982 Argentina believed the UK’s political interest in the Falklands was waning and they would not resist the invasion of the islands, which lie around 300 miles from Argentina and 8,000 from Britain.

Now there is an enhanced British military presence on the islands, including RAF Typhoon jets, and frequent statements of support for the islanders’ right to self-determination.

And Mr Milei has made clear that “the war option is not a solution”.

But the potential for future exploitation of oil fields around the islands could increase the value of the Falklands as a prize for Argentina.

– So what do the islanders think?

In a 2013 referendum, of 1,517 votes cast, a turnout of more than 90%, 1,513 were in favour of remaining a UK overseas territory while just three votes were against.