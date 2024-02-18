More parents relying on debt or savings to pay for childcare, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More parents relying on debt or savings to pay for childcare, survey suggests

By Press Association
More parents are having to dip into savings or take on debt to pay for childcare, a survey has suggested (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than four in 10 parents of under-fives in England reported taking on debt or having to withdraw savings to pay for childcare, according to a survey.

The state of the nation research from campaign group Pregnant Then Screwed suggested the situation for parents is getting worse, with this proportion having grown since their 2023 report.

While last year’s research found some 35% of parents relying on debt or savings for childcare costs, this year it was around 46%, the charity said.

Just over a third (37%) reported having to use credit cards, take out a loan or borrow money from family or friends, while more than a fifth (22%) said they had to withdraw money from savings or their pension.

For single parents, the proportion having to rely on debt or savings rose to almost two thirds.

More than half (53%) of parents surveyed said they spend more than a quarter of their household income on childcare, while almost a fifth (19.3%) spend more than half their household income on childcare.

Some 70% of mothers agreed with the statement that “after paying for childcare it doesn’t make financial sense” for them to go to work, while half of fathers felt this way.

A fifth of mothers felt unable to take up a more senior role because of childcare costs and availability, compared with around 9% of fathers, according to the survey.

Almost a quarter of mothers said they were considering leaving the workforce thanks to childcare costs or availability.

Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed, said: “We’ve not only got a cost-of-living crisis, we’ve got a cost-of-working crisis that disproportionately impacts mothers.”

She said many parents who want to have more children “cannot afford to do so”.

She added: “If we aren’t careful, becoming a parent will be a luxury item, and the economy can’t afford to pay that price.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in March 2023 that some families of children as young as nine months will be able claim 30 hours of free childcare a week.

Under the plans, working parents of two-year-olds will be able to access 15 hours of free childcare from April. This will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from September.

From September 2025, working parents of children under five will be entitled to 30 hours’ free childcare per week.

However, there have been warnings of a “baffling” system for parents with “practical issues” affecting some families seeking to ensure their access to the scheme.

More parents are having to borrow money or withdraw from their savings to pay for childcare, a survey found (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meanwhile, some nurseries said they had not yet been given the funding rates they will be paid by their local authority, while there are also concerns about recruiting and retaining staff to deliver the policy pledge.

The Pregnant Then Screwed research found that as well as cost, availability of places was an issue, with a third (34%) of parents saying their childcare provider has a waiting list longer than nine months and just 13% of parents saying there was no issue with childcare availability near them.

Ms Brearley said: “The government has promised parents that they will soon be able to access more affordable childcare, but this will only be successful if the scheme doesn’t bankrupt childcare providers.

“We’ve already seen that the rollout of the new funding has not been straightforward with many parents still waiting to hear if they will be able to secure a funded place, while many others are complaining that cost savings are minimal due to significant price increases for childcare costs outside of the funded hours.

“It is clear that after years of disappointment, parents are struggling to believe the promise that things will get better.”

Pregnant Then Screwed said it surveyed 35,800 parents, from which Women In Data extracted what it described as a nationally representative sample of 5,870 parents.

A spokesperson for Women In Data said: “Collectively we need to close the gender gap and remove the challenges women face to achieve equality of opportunities in the workplace and reduce the burden of the unspoken ‘tax’ on mothers from additional unpaid labour as carers and in the home.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We are rolling out the largest ever expansion in childcare support in England’s history, saving families using the full 30 funded hours up to £6,500 per year.

“Our average funding rates for new entitlements are expected to be substantially higher than the average hourly fees paid by parents last year, and we are already seeing providers looking to expand their placements across the country.

“We published local authority hourly funding rates in November, and we are urging local authorities to confirm these rates by the end of the month.”