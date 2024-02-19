Yousaf criticises windfall tax plan set out by ‘wolf in red rosette’ Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Yousaf criticises windfall tax plan set out by ‘wolf in red rosette’ Labour

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said his party would not support Labour’s plans to increase the windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf said his party would not support Labour’s plans to increase the windfall tax (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has branded Labour a “wolf” in a red rosette as he rejected the party’s plans to increase the windfall tax.

Humza Yousaf delivered a speech at the HM Theatre in Aberdeen on Monday where he said there was “extreme anger” from locals in the north-east of Scotland at opposition party plans for the oil and gas sector.

Sir Keir Starmer announced he wanted to raise the windfall tax on fossil fuel firms from 75% of excess profits to 78% while also extending it to 2029.

Mr Yousaf’s anger at the proposals come on the back of Sir Keir’s speech to the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow on Sunday where he pledged work in the North Sea oil and gas sector would continue “for decades to come” in an attempt to calm criticism from the industry.

In his speech, Mr Yousaf said his party would oppose “Labour’s aggressive tax plans for the sector”, describing them as a bid to plug a financial black hole caused by the party’s intention to build new nuclear plants.

Mr Yousaf added: “Now, don’t get me wrong. We support a windfall tax in order to protect people during a cost-of-living crisis but Labour’s plans to increase this to pay for new nuclear power plants in England is plain wrong and will cost tens of thousands, if not more, jobs in the north-east.”

He also took aim at Sir Keir, accusing the UK Labour leader of “doubling down on austerity” with his plans, should the party win the upcoming general election.

Mr Yousaf later told journalists he favoured maintaining the windfall tax at the current 75% level.

Mr Yousaf said: “Labour’s fiscal rules are nothing more than a defence against Tory attacks. But in effect they bind Labour to Tory austerity.

“Westminster is so broken, so skewed to the right, that even Labour know they can’t win unless they promise to be just as right wing as the Conservatives.

“The wolf hasn’t even bothered to put on the sheep’s clothing. It’s just a stuck on a red rosette.”

The First Minister told industry leaders that Labour’s plans would “raid the north-east energy industry”, to a loss of some 100,000 jobs.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer announced he wanted to raise the windfall tax on fossil fuel firms from 75% of excess profits to 78% (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He said the tax proposals came on the back of Labour announcing it would no longer invest £28 billion a year on green policies, instead committing to other policies like wind farms and the clean energy firm GB Energy.

Mr Yousaf said: “Let’s be abundantly clear. The SNP believes in a just transition.

“There is no justice in a transition that throws north-east workers on the scrapheap.

“The SNP will not let the north-east go the way that coal and mining towns went under (Margaret) Thatcher – that is exactly what Labour is threatening to do.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said: “Humza Yousaf is displaying breathtaking hypocrisy masquerading as a friend of Scotland’s oil and gas industry when he and the SNP have abandoned it at every opportunity.”

He cited the party’s opposition to new oil and gas licences, and their refusal to back the Rosebank development.

Mr Ross also said Labour’s plans would be “catastrophic” for the region, adding: “You can barely put a cigarette paper between Labour and the SNP on this.”

Labour has been asked for comment.