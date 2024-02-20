Inspections on water companies to quadruple ‘to end routine lawbreaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspections on water companies to quadruple ‘to end routine lawbreaking’

By Press Association
Government officials said the Environment Agency had already ramped up inspections on water companies’ infrastructure (Alamy/PA)
Inspections on water companies will quadruple over the next year in a bid to crack down on pollution by firms, the Government has announced.

The measures to increase checks include up to 500 additional Environment Agency staff for inspections, enforcements and stronger regulation over the next three years.

Increased inspections and enforcement by the environmental regulator will be backed by around £55 million each year funded by the Environment Department (Defra) and from proposed charges levied on water companies.

Officials said the Environment Agency had already ramped up inspections on water companies’ infrastructure, with 930 completed so far this financial year.

This would rise to 4,000 a year by the end of March 2025 and 10,000 a year from April 2026, including an increase in unannounced inspections, to increase regulatory oversight of water firms and reducing self-monitoring.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We are clear that we need to get much tougher with unannounced inspections to bring an end to the routine lawbreaking we have seen from water companies, which is what this announcement will deliver.

“We are going further to quadruple the Environment Agency’s regulatory capacity – allowing them to carry out 4,000 water company inspections by the end of the next financial year.”

Environment Agency chairman Alan Lovell said: “Last year, we set out measures to transform the way we regulate the water industry to uncover non-compliance and drive better performance.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said the Environment Agency would be able to carry out 4,000 water company inspections by the end of the next financial year (James Manning/PA)

“Today’s announcement builds on that. Campaign groups and the public want to see the Environment Agency better resourced to do what it does best, regulate for a better environment.

“Proposals to get extra boots on the ground to increase inspection visits will help further strengthen our regulation of the industry.”

It is the latest move by the Government to tackle concerns over levels of pollution being dumped into rivers, lakes and around the coasts from sources including overflow pipes and processing plants, harming wildlife and the health of beachgoers and affecting tourism and leisure industries such as angling.

It follows an increase in monitoring so all storm overflows in England are now checked, the removal of the cap on civil penalties for water companies and plans to ban bonuses for water firm bosses who oversee serious criminal pollution.