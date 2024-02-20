Tanaiste describes scenes in Gaza as ‘devastating and catastrophic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Tanaiste describes scenes in Gaza as ‘devastating and catastrophic’

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for a consensus on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to be made by the UN Security Council (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has called for a consensus on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to be made by the UN Security Council (Niall Carson/PA)

The Tanaiste has described the scenes in Gaza as “devastating and catastrophic”, saying he wants a consensus from the UN Security Council towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Micheal Martin made the comments after a UN official overseeing aid to Gaza told the Minister for Foreign Affairs and his EU counterparts that humanitarian aid could not be distributed without the help of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

A number of countries have suspended funding to the agency after some of its staff were allegedly linked to Hamas.

Sigrid Kaag, the UN aid and reconstruction co-ordinator for Gaza, told the foreign leaders on Monday about conditions for people living in the Gaza Strip.

Cross-border projects
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has described the scenes in Gaza as ‘devastating and catastrophic’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Martin said she gave a “very objective but heart-rendering presentation” of life for Palestinians.

“The situation is devastating and catastrophic, she was very clear that any military operation into Rafah would have the most devastating of consequences for the people there,” Mr Martin said.

He added: “1.5 million people crowded into a small corner of a highly densely populated area who have been moved from north to the centre, from to the centre to the south.

“She (Ms Kaag) also made it very, very clear to the 27 ministers that humanitarian aid could not be distributed without UNRWA and that it was wishful thinking to suggest that it could and she was emphatic about that reality.”

He added: “We would appreciate it if we could get a consensus on the Security Council towards an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and the release of all hostages and for Hamas to lay down its arms.

Mr Martin also said there was “deep frustration” after Hungary blocked EU foreign ministers from sending a warning to Israel not to attack Rafah in southern Gaza.

“All 26 member states wanted to move forward with sanctions at EU level, which will be stronger because that will enable, not just a travel ban but to do an asset freeze,” Mr Martin added.

“Individual member states do not have the national competence to do an asset freeze, which was the legal advice given to us.

“Different countries have competencies to do travel bans, some countries may not have the instruments to do a travel ban.

“We do, and we are now going to work with others to see on the basis upon which we can implement the travel ban against many of these illegal (West Bank) settlers.

“We would still do work to try and persuade Hungary to join with us in respect of significant sanctions at EU level, which would be far more impactful.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that he received a response from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen following his letter expressing concern about Gaza.

He said it was not a “detailed response”.

In a joint letter sent earlier this month, Mr Varadkar and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for an urgent review of whether Israel is complying with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel trade agreement.

Mr Martin said the letter was discussed at the EU foreign affairs meeting, and that the EU commission is expected to respond to it soon.

Mr Martin said that others are “quite interested in this as well and are quite supportive”.