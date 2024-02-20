Transport Secretary still committed to dualling A96 but cannot give start date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Transport Secretary still committed to dualling A96 but cannot give start date

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop stressed the Government remains committed to dualling the A96 road (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Transport Secretary FIona Hylsop refused to say when work to dual a key road in the north of Scotland could be carried out, as she told MSPs the budget for capital infrastructure projects was “in a very difficult position”.

Ms Hyslop insisted the Scottish Government “remain committed” to dualling the A96 road, which runs between Inverness and Aberdeen.

She told MSPs at Holyrood she is “acutely aware of the importance of the route” and stated: “Our current plans are to fully dual the route.”

But Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “In 2011, the SNP promised the A96 would be dualled in fully 2030. No ifs, not buts.”

Liam Kerr raised concerns about safety on the A96 (Michal Wachucik/PA)

He raised the issue with Ms Hyslop after a crash earlier this month killed two people.

Chris Haycock, 53, and Helen Booth, 51, died after the Tesla car they were in was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Monday, February 12 on the A96 at Redhill, near Inverness.

Mr Kerr told MSPs: “Eleven people have been killed and 69 seriously injured on the A96 in the last four years, with two more tragically lost just last week.”

Ms Hyslop expressed her condolences to the families of Mr Haycock and Ms Booth as she accused the UK Government of failing to invest in infrastructure.

“We have a UK Government that has not invested in infrastructure, has cut infrastructure,” she stated.

“That puts capital infrastructure, whether it is in the central belt, whether it is in the north of Scotland, whether it is in the Highlands or the north east, in a very difficult position.”

But Mr Kerr, a north east of Scotland MSP, said the road had been “neglected by the SNP for years, risking the safety of motorists, hampering our emergency services and putting off potential investors in our economy”

He said: “Fiona Hyslop’s pitiful refusal to admit that the 2030 completion date won’t be met is all too typical of the veil of secrecy which has clouded the SNP’s despicable handling of the A96 dualling.

“As we have seen recently, lives are tragically being lost and families are being torn apart by the dangers of this road which, in its present state, is not fit for purpose.

“More than a decade since the SNP made the dualling promise, communities across the north and north east are still in the dark on if this vital upgrade will ever happen.”