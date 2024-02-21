Welsh Government’s subsidy scheme ‘will decimate farming communities’, PM warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh Government’s subsidy scheme ‘will decimate farming communities’, PM warns

By Press Association
The Sustainable Farming Scheme is to replace farming subsidies after Brexit, but has prompted protests by farmers in Wales (Alamy/PA)
The Welsh Government’s new farm subsidy scheme will “decimate farming communities in Wales”, Rishi Sunak has warned.

Farmers will have to commit to planting trees on 10% of their land and allocate another 10% for wildlife habitats, as part of the Labour-run government’s proposals.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme, which is set to replace farming subsidies after Brexit, has prompted protests by farmers in Wales.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the plans were “the opposite of what is needed”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

He told the Commons: “On this side of the House we are supporting farmers with more money to grow more British food, in contrast to the plans that she highlighted which would decimate farming communities in Wales.

“It is the opposite of what is needed. While we will always back our rural communities across the UK, it is Labour that would take them back to square one.”

This came in response to Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie who called for the agricultural budget to be ringfenced during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Ynys Mon MP said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me and Welsh farmers like Gareth Wyn Jones that our farmers and food security are vital and that the agricultural budget should be ringfenced?

“Unlike the Welsh Labour government propped up by Plaid (Cymru), which is determined to force our farmers out of business with its approach to nitrate vulnerable zones, TB (tuberculosis) and its new Sustainable Farming Scheme, which using Welsh Government’s own analysis is forecast to result in 5,500 job losses and a £200 million hit to the Welsh economy.”

Elsewhere in the session, Labour MP Chris Elmore accused the Government of making a “grubby deal” with steel giant Tata steel and “failing to protect” the industry.

Hundreds of people have protested in Port Talbot and Newport against Tata’s plans to shut down blast furnaces as it switches to a more environmentally friendly way of producing steel.

The MP for Ogmore said: “On the weekend the people of south Wales marched in support of their steel industry. Following the Government’s grubby deal with Tata it is now placing thousands of jobs at risk in Port Talbot and beyond.

“The Prime Minister is failing to protect our steel industry because he failed to place a red line on protecting jobs at the plant.

“So the Prime Minister now has a choice – work with the unions, Tata and the workforce to protect the industry and the jobs with investment or to walk away and do what Tories always do and abandon south Wales communities yet again.”

Steel crisis
Workers from Tata’s Port Talbot steelworks gather in Westminster following the announcement that Tata was planning to close blast furnaces at the country’s biggest steel plant in South Wales (Lucy North/PA)

Mr Sunak replied: “This Government has worked hard to secure a long-term sustainable future for Welsh steel making and to grow the legacy of this important industry, that’s why in the pandemic we stepped in to support Celsa, which he knows, safeguarding over 1,000 jobs and ensuring that that plant was sustainable.

“It’s why we agreed one of the largest cash grants of a half a billion to Tata Steel to safeguard at least 5,000 jobs which would otherwise have been lost.

“And perhaps he might want to ask why the Welsh Labour Government did not put a penny in to support that deal.”

Around 2,800 jobs would be at risk if Tata’s plans go ahead. The firm has said it will invest £750 million in an electric arc furnace, alongside funding for a support package for the employees expected to be made redundant during the transition.

The UK Government has committed to investing £500 million at the site.