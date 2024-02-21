Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon could face committee over A9 dualling plans

Former first ministers Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon could be questioned by a Holyrood committee probing Scottish Government plans to dual the A9.

With the project delayed, MSPs on the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee have invited the two former SNP leaders to appear before them.

Convener Jackson Carlaw said the move was necessary as a “number of questions around the governance of this project remain”.

In December 2011 Scottish ministers had committed to dualling the road between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

Work to convert the A9 to a dual carriageway between Perth and Inverness will take until 2035, MSPs have been told (Danny Lawson/PA)

But in December 2023 the Scottish Government admitted this was not achievable, saying it would be 2035 before the work could be completed.

The committee has already heard from current and previous cabinet members as it conducts its inquiry into the delayed project, with MSPs now keen to question both Mr Salmond and his successor.

Mr Carlaw said: “The committee through this inquiry has gathered a wide range of evidence on issues surrounding the dualling of the A9 and our work on this topic has aimed to bring clarity around the timescales for completion into the public domain.

“However, despite the many pages of evidence we have received to date, a number of questions around the governance of this project remain.

“We have received evidence from current and previous cabinet secretaries, but it is increasingly clear to the committee that in order to get answers about budget, roles, responsibilities and project management we need to speak to those who were at the top of the Scottish Government.

“We have today agreed to invite Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon MSP to give evidence to our committee so we can get answers for the many people affected.”