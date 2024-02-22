Labour MP warns about lack of support for politicians who get death threats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour MP warns about lack of support for politicians who get death threats

By Press Association
Barry Sheerman MP has warned there is not enough security for MPs who have received death threats (Jessica Taylor/PA)
Barry Sheerman MP has warned there is not enough security for MPs who have received death threats (Jessica Taylor/PA)

A Labour MP has warned there is not enough security for MPs who have received death threats.

Barry Sheerman said he had become a person who “watches where he walks” as a result of intimidation and did not feel like there was “much there on the receiving end” by way of support for him.

The Huddersfield MP shared in December his experience of being threatened by a man who said he would come to London and kill him, which he said left him feeling “absolutely haunted”.

At the time he suggested more help should be available on the mental health impact of such an experience.

Despite his warnings, he still appeared to believe that not enough was being done to protect and support MPs on the receiving end of such threats when he spoke in the Commons on Thursday.

Mr Sheerman told MPs: “I know some Members of the House will know that I had a death threat. A gentleman was arrested and went into a mental institution.

“When he was released the House authorities and the Met Police met me and said this gentleman is now out, and he knows where you live.”

The MP said this was the “last I heard” from the authorities, adding: “I am a person now that watches where he walks, doesn’t stand by the side of the Tube, I will alter my way of coming into the House.”

Addressing Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker, who represents the House of Commons Commission, Mr Sheerman added: “It is very stressful and I have to say all that has been said by him, I know he believes it and he is passionate about it, but it doesn’t feel like there is very much there on the receiving end.”

Sir Charles replied: “I am so sorry that he has experienced this after giving more than 40 years of service to this Parliament and this country.

“I will endeavour to meet with him next week, with security officials, to go through his concerns one by one.”

Sir Charles had earlier described the security of MPs as a “cause close to my heart”, after listing the support that was available to Members, including extra security and counselling services.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle added: “Security of all members really matters. It is taken very seriously in this House. It is ongoing and I am having serious conversations about what we do going forward.

“What I can tell you is we have some of the best people working on it, and I would like to thank them for what they do.”

The continued warnings about MPs security comes the day after Sir Lindsay suggested his decision to allow multiple votes in a debate on a Gaza ceasefire was in part motivated by “the security of all members”, suggesting he was concerned some MPs could be subject to intimidation as a result of their views on the Middle East conflict.

Tory backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters, with the police warning his family to “stay away” from the property as “arriving through that crowd would’ve antagonised the situation”.