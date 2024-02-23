Almost £280m given to unpaid carers since 2018

Payments to unpaid carers in Scotland have totalled almost £280 million since 2018.

More than 150,000 people have benefited from the Carer’s Allowance Supplement which recognises unpaid carers.

The benefit is only available in Scotland and was introduced in September 2018.

Payments are made twice a year, with two £270.50 allowances made in 2023-24.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Unpaid carers make a significant contribution to society, often at the expense of their own health and wellbeing. The Scottish Government introduced Carer’s Allowance Supplement to recognise this contribution.

“I am pleased we have now made our one millionth payment and have given carers in Scotland almost £280 million of additional support.”

The payment is made alongside the Carer Support Payment or Carer’s Allowance.