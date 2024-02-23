More than 70 MPs sign motion urging Speaker to quit over Gaza vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

More than 70 MPs sign motion urging Speaker to quit over Gaza vote

By Press Association
Sir Lindsay Hoyle continues to face calls to resign, although momentum behind William Wragg’s confidence motion appears to have slowed (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Sir Lindsay Hoyle continues to face calls to resign, although momentum behind William Wragg’s confidence motion appears to have slowed (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than 70 MPs have now signed a motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker after angry scenes in the Commons on Wednesday.

Senior Conservatives and Scottish National Party MPs have put their names to the “early day motion” proposed by senior Tory William Wragg in a move intended to pressure the Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to step down.

On Friday afternoon, the total number of signatures stood at 71, including Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, former Tory deputy chairmen Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn and his deputy Mhairi Black.

Downing Street partygate
Senior Conservative William Wragg has put down a motion expressing no confidence in the Speaker (UK Parliament/PA)

More than half of the SNP’s Westminster contingent have signed the motion, reflecting anger in the party at the Speaker’s handling of its opposition day motion on Wednesday, while 40 Conservatives and one Independent, former Tory Rob Roberts, have joined them.

Environmental Audit Committee chairman Philip Dunne appeared to have signed the motion but then withdrew his signature shortly afterwards.

The total means that more than 10% of the Commons has backed the call for Sir Lindsay to step down, but the momentum behind Mr Wragg’s motion appears to have slowed with only four names being added to the list on Friday.

They were Conservatives Mark Eastwood and Ben Spencer, and the SNP’s Hannah Bardell and Marion Fellows.

As an early day motion, it is very unlikely to be debated on the floor of the Commons, but a large number of signatures could signify that the Speaker has lost the confidence of the House and persuade him to step down.

There does not appear to be a formal mechanism for removing a Speaker, with previous holders of the office only being replaced on their resignation or death, but it would be difficult for him to carry on if a significant number of MPs called for him to go or he lost a confidence vote in the Commons.

In 2009, Speaker Michael Martin was effectively forced to resign over his handling of the MPs’ expenses scandal, the first Speaker to be forced out in more than 300 years.

On that occasion, only 23 MPs signed an “unprecedented” motion calling for him to step down, which he did only days after the motion was published.

Details of politicians’ expenses revealed
Michael Martin was forced to resign as Speaker in 2009 over his handling of the MPs’ expenses scandal (House of Commons/PA)

But while fewer MPs signed the 2009 motion, signatories came from all three main parties and a succession of other backbenchers from across the Commons publicly told Mr Martin to resign.

In the current case, only Conservative and SNP MPs have signed the motion, while Mr Flynn is the only party leader to have called for Sir Lindsay to resign.

The full list of MPs who have signed the early day motion is as follows:

William Wragg (Conservative)
Gary Sambrook (Con)
Jill Mortimer (Con)
John Stevenson (Con)
Kieran Mullan (Con)
Anthony Mangnall (Con)
Sir James Duddridge (Con)
Jo Gideon (Con)
Chris Green (Con)
Bob Blackman (Con)
Tom Randall (Con)
Jonathan Lord (Con)
Karl McCartney (Con)
Derek Thomas (Con)
Jack Brereton (Con)
Tom Hunt (Con)
David Linden (SNP)
Stewart Malcolm McDonald (SNP)
Chris Law (SNP)
John McNally (SNP)
Gavin Newlands (SNP)
Pete Wishart (SNP)
James Grundy (Con)
Martyn Day (SNP)
Joanna Cherry (SNP)
Patricia Gibson (SNP)
Brendan Clarke-Smith (Con)
Lee Anderson (Con)
Alison Thewliss (SNP)
Anum Qaisar (SNP)
Sir Graham Brady (Con)
Eddie Hughes (Con)
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Con)
Douglas Chapman (SNP)
Carol Monaghan (SNP)
Marco Longhi (Con)
Drew Hendry (SNP)
Rob Roberts (Independent)
Anne McLaughlin (SNP)
John Nicolson (SNP)
Simon Baynes (Con)
Shaun Bailey (Con)
Matt Warman (Con)
Alyn Smith (SNP)
Kirsty Blackman (SNP)
Ronnie Cowan (SNP)
Steve Double (Con)
Danny Kruger (Con)
Miriam Cates (Con)
Dave Doogan (SNP)
Amy Callaghan (SNP)
Sir Robert Goodwill (Con)
Lia Nici (Con)
Brendan O’Hara (SNP)
Jonathan Gullis (Con)
Kelly Tolhurst (Con)
Alan Brown (SNP)
Luke Evans (Con)
Jane Hunt (Con)
Stephen Flynn (SNP)
Ian Levy (Con)
Mhairi Black (SNP)
Richard Thomson (SNP)
Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
Allan Dorans (SNP)
Paul Howell (Con)
Andrew Lewer (Con)
Mark Eastwood (Con)
Marion Fellows (SNP)
Hannah Bardell (SNP)
Ben Spencer (Con)