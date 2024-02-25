Pensioners urged to check eligibility for £299 cost-of-living payment

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners have been urged to check if they are eligible for a sizeable cost-of-living payment that ends next month.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said about 880,000 eligible UK households can secure an extra £299 if they claim pension credit by March 5.

Pension Credit averages more than £3,900 a year and aims to help low-income individuals who have reached state pension age with their day-to-day expenses.

It guarantees a minimum weekly income of £201.05 for single pensioners and £306.85 for couples, while additional help is available for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

About 1.4 million pensioners already receive pension credit in the UK.

The state pension is due to rise by 8.5% in April, when the new full state pension will be worth £221.20 weekly.

The DWP previously sent 2,000 people letters inviting them to apply for pension credit as part of a trial last July.

Minister for Pensions, Paul Maynard, said: “We are committed to ensuring every pensioner receives the financial support available to them.

“Anyone who is unsure whether they or a loved one is entitled to pension credit should quickly check using our online pension credit calculator – it’s never been easier.

“Not only could this secure an extra £3,900 every year and unlock a whole host of other support, if successfully claimed by 5 March a further £299 Cost of Living boost is up for grabs.”

You can claim for pension credit by visiting

https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim

or by calling 0800 99 1234.