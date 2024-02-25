Pensioners urged to check eligibility for £299 cost-of-living payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pensioners urged to check eligibility for £299 cost-of-living payment

By Press Association
The deadline to receive the extra payment is March 5 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The deadline to receive the extra payment is March 5 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners have been urged to check if they are eligible for a sizeable cost-of-living payment that ends next month.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said about 880,000 eligible UK households can secure an extra £299 if they claim pension credit by March 5.

Pension Credit averages more than £3,900 a year and aims to help low-income individuals who have reached state pension age with their day-to-day expenses.

It guarantees a minimum weekly income of £201.05 for single pensioners and £306.85 for couples, while additional help is available for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.

About 1.4 million pensioners already receive pension credit in the UK.

The state pension is due to rise by 8.5% in April, when the new full state pension will be worth £221.20 weekly.

The DWP previously sent 2,000 people letters inviting them to apply for pension credit as part of a trial last July.

Minister for Pensions, Paul Maynard, said: “We are committed to ensuring every pensioner receives the financial support available to them.

“Anyone who is unsure whether they or a loved one is entitled to pension credit should quickly check using our online pension credit calculator – it’s never been easier.

“Not only could this secure an extra £3,900 every year and unlock a whole host of other support, if successfully claimed by 5 March a further £299 Cost of Living boost is up for grabs.”

You can claim for pension credit by visiting

https://www.gov.uk/pension-credit/how-to-claim

or by calling 0800 99 1234.