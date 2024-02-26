10% rise in council tax in Argyll and Bute is ‘unjustifiable’, Yousaf says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10% rise in council tax in Argyll and Bute is ‘unjustifiable’, Yousaf says

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf criticised Argyll and Bute Council over its ‘unjustifable’ 10% council tax increase which was agreed last week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has called on councillors in Argyll and Bute to reconsider imposing an “unjustifiable” 10% increase in council tax bills.

Revealing that the Scottish Government has written to council leaders in the area, offering “further conversations” with them around funding, Mr Yousaf insisted he still hoped there could be a nationwide freeze on the charge.

He had pledged in his speech to the SNP conference last October that council tax bills across Scotland would be frozen in 2024-25, to help those struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.

But a failure to consult with council leaders ahead of the speech left them furious at the move – with this exacerbating tensions between the Scottish Government and local authorities over funding.

The First Minister had previously pledged council tax bills across Scotland would be frozen in 2024-25 (Joe Giddens/PA)

Last week Argyll and Bute, which is run by a coalition of Conservative, Liberal Democrat and independent councillors, became the first area to defy the First Minister and vote for a rise in council tax.

But Mr Yousaf insisted that freezing the charge was still “the right thing to do.”

He said: “For those councils like Argyll and Bute, who I think unjustifiably raised their council tax in a cost-of-living crisis, they will have to answer to their constituents.”

The First Minister added: “I think we will get a council tax freeze, I would hope, right across the country, because we will continue to engage with Argyll and Bute. I think they should reconsider.”

The Scottish Government is providing councils with £147 million to compensate them for freezing the tax – which ministers insist is the equivalent of a 5% rise.

But crucially councils will not get this cash – or their share of a further £62.7 million offered by the government last week – if they do not agree to the freeze.

Humza Yousaf made a plea to Argyll and Bute councillors to ‘reconsider’their planned rise while campaigning in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Yousaf insisted his government had made a “very generous offer” to local authorities, who have been pressing the government to be allowed to make limited increases in council tax at the same time as receiving this cash.

But the SNP leader rejected calls for councils to be able to impose a capped increase, saying: “People in this country are living through one of the worst, if not the worst, cost-of-living crises we’ve ever seen.

“We can’t control every household bill, but there is one bill that can be controlled and that is the council tax. And we are, of course, providing the funding to local authorities for that.

“For them to then raise the council tax on households in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis I think would be the wrong thing to do.”

The First Minister told councils: “If you are not going to be freezing the council tax then why would we give you money towards freezing the council tax and indeed additional funding as well.”

Speaking as he campaigned in an upcoming Glasgow Council by-election, Mr Yousaf insisted it was “unacceptable” for leaders in Argyll and Bute to impose a 10% rise on residents.

He told reporters: “We will keep negotiating and having conversations with Argyll and Bute.”

His comments came as Deputy First Minister Shona Robison stressed the funding arrangements the government has put in place are not aimed at punishing those authorities who fail to agree to a freeze.

Ms Robison, also the Scottish Finance Secretary, told BBC Radio Scotland: “This isn’t about punishing councils. It’s about recognising that taking together the funding that we’re providing – the additional funding – is nearly £210 million.

“So I don’t think it’s unreasonable that council tax payers see some of the benefit of that.

“And we believe that at a time when rising prices are putting significant strain on household finances, that the council tax freeze gives some support to households over the coming year.”