Scottish child payment helping increasing number of families, data shows

By Press Association
The figures show 327,650 children were benefiting from the Scottish child payment in December (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of children helped by the Scottish child payment rose to more than 327,000 by the end of December, figures show.

The Scottish Government said the £25-a-week payment helps families as part of a wider package of action which aims to tackle child poverty and support people during the cost-of-living crisis.

Since launching in February 2021, the payment has risen in value twice – firstly from £10 to £20 per week in April 2022 and then to £25 per week in November that year.

At the time of the second rise, it extended from being a payment for the families of children under the age of six to all those eligible under 16.

As of December 31 last year, 327,650 children aged up to 15 were actively benefiting from Scottish child payment, data published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday shows.

That is an increase of 4,335 from 323,315 on September 30 last year.

Shirley-Anne Somerville
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the benefit as ‘game-changing’ (PA)

The Government said the families of that older group of children aged six to 15 have driven the latest increase in uptake, which was the fourth consecutive rise.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Despite cuts to Scotland’s budget, the Scottish Government is prioritising support for families.

“Our investment in the game-changing Scottish child payment and other benefits is unparalleled in the UK.

“It delivers a lifeline from the Westminster austerity agenda and continued cruel policies, such as the two-child cap.

“These statistics show that we are reaching more of the people who most need our support as we continue to make tackling child poverty our key mission.

“It is encouraging to see that we are also continuing to do that more quickly, making progress in the time it takes from receiving applications to getting money into people’s pockets.”

The total paid out since the payment was launched has now passed £573.2 million, the Government said.

Recipients must be living in Scotland, receiving certain benefits or other payments, and be the main person looking after a child under 16.

The UK Government has been asked for comment.