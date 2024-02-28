Government outsourcing rental reforms Bill to landlord MPs, campaigners claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government outsourcing rental reforms Bill to landlord MPs, campaigners claim

By Press Association
The Government has been accused of outsourcing its rental reforms Bill to landlord backbenchers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Campaigners have accused the Government of outsourcing a Bill on rental reforms to its “landlord backbenchers” as it was reported that Conservative MPs are being consulted on watering down planned protections.

The Renters’ Reform Coalition said a long-promised ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions is now “even further into the long grass”.

The Renters (Reform) Bill is currently going through Parliament and the Government has pledged that it will abolish Section 21 evictions – a vow first made in 2019.

Last year, the Government said the abolition will not come in until reforms in the court system to ensure it is also a fair process for landlords.

The BBC reported that it has seen a series of draft amendments to the Bill, with proposed changes circulated among Conservative MPs who had expressed concerns about the legislation and wanted to increase rights for landlords.

Tom Darling, campaign manager of the Renters’ Reform Coalition, said: “It is scandalous and farcical that the Government are now outsourcing the writing of the Renters (Reform) Bill to their landlord backbenchers. It reeks of desperation.

“They don’t want to be seen to have reneged on their promise to deliver a better deal for renters, but with the ban on Section 21 even further into the long grass, and the suggestion they are looking to ‘lower the burden on landlords’ to provide safe housing, England’s 11 million private renters will struggle to come to any other conclusion.”

Earlier this month, Housing Secretary Michael Gove insisted the Government is committed to banning no-fault evictions before the general election later this year.

Asked whether the practice will have ended by the time of a national vote, Mr Gove told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We will have outlawed it and we will put the money into the courts in order to ensure that they can enforce it.”

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has insisted the Government is committed to banning no-fault evictions before an election (Lucy North/PA)
Responding to the BBC report on Wednesday, Labour accused the Government of “yet another betrayal of renters” and said it is “yet another example of Rishi Sunak’s weakness which means he always puts party before country”.

Shadow housing secretary Angela Rayner called for a statement on the matter to be made to Parliament.

She said: “Having broken the justice system, the Tories are now using their own failure to break their promises to renters in the most underhand way. The Government must give a statement to Parliament today.”

Labour has pledged it will ban no-fault evictions “no ifs, no buts” if it wins the election.

A spokesman for the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “Our landmark Renters (Reform) Bill will deliver a fairer private rented sector for both tenants and landlords.

“It will abolish Section 21 evictions – giving people more security in their homes and empowering them to challenge poor practices.

“We continue to meet regularly with a range of groups, representing all those in the private rented sector.”