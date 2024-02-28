Yousaf looking to move council tax reform ‘at quicker pace’

Scotland’s First Minister has said he hopes to move his party’s long-standing pledge to reform council tax “at a quicker pace” than has been done before.

The SNP has pledged since it took office in 2007 to reform the levy, but no concrete proposals have ever made it to Holyrood.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf told journalists there had been meetings with “various different parties and stakeholders” but refused to give a timetable on when reform proposals could be released.

“We’ll work with other parties in relation to reform of the council tax and try to get that reform moving at a quicker pace than, to be frank, it has moved in the last few years,” the First Minister said.

“But I couldn’t commit exactly to a timetable because discussions are ongoing with various different parties and stakeholders involved.”

Pushed on whether changes could be seen before the next election, the First Minister added: “We are serious about reform, I want to see a bit more pace in relation to reform and we will present those plans in the coming period.”

Speaking to STV on Wednesday following the passing of the Scottish Government’s budget, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said there were “problems” with council tax, but any replacement would need to “stand the test of time”.

She added that a new system must be fair, must replace revenue already raised by council tax and she would like to see it linked in some way to property value.

In January, Scottish Greens co-leader and Government minister Patrick Harvie said the plans for “fundamental” reform would be published ahead of the final debate on the budget, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, with suggestions the timescale could be set out in amendments to the Bill.

No such amendments were forthcoming and the budget Bill passed by 68 votes to 55 with one abstention.