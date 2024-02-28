Yousaf looking to move council tax reform ‘at quicker pace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf looking to move council tax reform ‘at quicker pace’

By Press Association
The First Minister spoke at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The First Minister spoke at a press conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has said he hopes to move his party’s long-standing pledge to reform council tax “at a quicker pace” than has been done before.

The SNP has pledged since it took office in 2007 to reform the levy, but no concrete proposals have ever made it to Holyrood.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Humza Yousaf told journalists there had been meetings with “various different parties and stakeholders” but refused to give a timetable on when reform proposals could be released.

“We’ll work with other parties in relation to reform of the council tax and try to get that reform moving at a quicker pace than, to be frank, it has moved in the last few years,” the First Minister said.

“But I couldn’t commit exactly to a timetable because discussions are ongoing with various different parties and stakeholders involved.”

Pushed on whether changes could be seen before the next election, the First Minister added: “We are serious about reform, I want to see a bit more pace in relation to reform and we will present those plans in the coming period.”

Speaking to STV on Wednesday following the passing of the Scottish Government’s budget, Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said there were “problems” with council tax, but any replacement would need to “stand the test of time”.

She added that a new system must be fair, must replace revenue already raised by council tax and she would like to see it linked in some way to property value.

In January, Scottish Greens co-leader and Government minister Patrick Harvie said the plans for “fundamental” reform would be published ahead of the final debate on the budget, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, with suggestions the timescale could be set out in amendments to the Bill.

No such amendments were forthcoming and the budget Bill passed by 68 votes to 55 with one abstention.