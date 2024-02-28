Yousaf denies rebel MSP’s claim that the SNP is ‘authoritarian’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf denies rebel MSP’s claim that the SNP is ‘authoritarian’

By Press Association
Fergus Ewing’s suspension from the SNP was upheld by the party (PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has denied claims from rebel MSP Fergus Ewing that the SNP is “authoritarian”.

Mr Ewing, a Holyrood veteran of almost 25 years’ standing, hit out at party bosses after a suspension was imposed on him for siding with the opposition in a vote of no confidence against a Scottish Government minister.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP had appealed against the week-long suspension imposed by the SNP group at Holyrood last September, but he revealed on Tuesday the party had upheld the decision.

Mr Ewing, the son of late SNP trailblazer Winnie Ewing and a former rural economy secretary in the Scottish Government, said: “The SNP has now become an authoritarian party requiring strict obedience to the leadership at the expense of personal freedom for any individual member.”

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf rejected the accusation that the SNP is ‘authoritarian’ (PA)

Asked on Wednesday if the SNP is “authoritarian”, party leader Mr Yousaf said simply: “No, we’re not.”

Mr Ewing was suspended after he voted against circular economy minister and Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater in a vote of no confidence at Holyrood – which came in the wake of his opposition to the Government’s stalled deposit return scheme.

He has also spoken out against the Government on policies including short-term lets and gender recognition reforms, and has been critical of ministers over delays to the dualling of the A9 road between Perth and Inverness.

In a statement on Tuesday night, he insisted his vote against Ms Slater was a “vote of conscience” and he insisted the public “do not want MSPs to be mere ciphers or rubber stamps of leadership dictation”.

Mr Ewing declared: “If my constituents wanted a doormat, they would have gone to B&Q.”

He vowed to “continue to defend” his constituents, and on his future in the SNP, Mr Ewing said cryptically: “Let the cards fall as they may.”