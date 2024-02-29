Emirates boss ‘not optimistic’ about Heathrow expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Emirates boss ‘not optimistic’ about Heathrow expansion

By Press Association
(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)

An aviation veteran has warned he is “not optimistic” a third runway will be built at Heathrow Airport in the coming years.

Sir Tim Clark, president of airline Emirates, claimed the west London airport will only be able to increase capacity if flight paths are altered.

Speaking to reporters in central London, the British executive said: “I’m not optimistic about the third runway at Heathrow.”

He went on: “This can will get kicked down the street.

“It won’t be in this parliament and I don’t suppose it’ll be in the next parliament.

“I think the best (the Government) can do is have a look at the regional airports and try and attract people (to them).

“HS2 would have done a great job for connectivity but they stopped it in Birmingham.”

The 74-year-old added he is “getting a bit long in the tooth” waiting for Heathrow expansion, which has been discussed for decades.

In recent years the project has been delayed by legal challenges over the environmental impact, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Heathrow recorded a 29% year-on-year jump in the number of passengers travelling through its terminals in 2023, to 79.2 million, and is forecasting a record of 81.4 million this year.

Thomas Woldbye, Heathrow’s recently appointed chief executive, said last week that growth in passenger numbers “firms up the business case” for a third runway, and the project will “absolutely” be something the airport will focus on this year.

He told the PA news agency the airport will publish a “revised strategy” in the coming weeks, which will include plans for increasing capacity through expansion and alternative methods.

Sir Tim said the airport must “look at the way they handle the two runways” if it is to raise capacity without a third runway.

This could be done by allowing approaching flights to stay higher for longer before landing, which would reduce the area on the ground affected by aircraft noise, he claimed.

He added he would not suggest restrictions on night flights at Heathrow are eased as he would be “slaughtered in the media”.