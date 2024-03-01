Cameron meets wife of British-Russian dissident jailed in Siberia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Cameron meets wife of British-Russian dissident jailed in Siberia

By Press Association
Vladimir Kara-Murza, who holds a British passport, was jailed for 25 years in 2023 for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP)
Vladimir Kara-Murza, who holds a British passport, was jailed for 25 years in 2023 for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP)

The wife of a British-Russian dissident jailed in Siberia has met David Cameron to push for more action to secure his release.

Vladimir Kara-Murza was jailed for 25 years by a Moscow court in April 2023 for “treason” after speaking out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, his wife Evgenia Kara-Murza met Lord Cameron after calling for the British Government to take more concrete action on his case.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mrs Kara-Murza said she was “very happy” that the meeting had taken place after a lengthy campaign and regarded it as “a sign of goodwill on his part”.

Lord Cameron visits Sofia
Lord Cameron met Evgenia Kara-Murza to discuss her husband’s case, the first meeting she has had with a Foreign Secretary (Stoyan Nenov/PA)

She said: “He assured me of his support and his willingness, his preparedness, to fight for Vladimir’s release and to make sure that Vladimir’s case is always publicised.

“So I think, all in all, it went well.”

The meeting took place as fellow dissident Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow following his death in a Russian prison colony, which most Western leaders have blamed on the Russian state.

Mr Kara-Murza has twice been the target of assassination attempts, and his wife continues to fear for his safety.

She has also called for the creation of a UK representative for hostage affairs, similar to the US special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who has had success in securing the release of American citizens detained in Russia.

She told PA: “I believe that the UK Government’s position on hostages and political prisoners has to change because it is no longer adequate. It is unacceptable to say to one’s citizens that if you end up being imprisoned by a dictator somewhere out there in the world, you’re on your own.”

Asked whether Lord Cameron had been receptive to her argument, she added: “It’s a work in progress and I will continue. I know that there is definitely interest in the UK for the establishment of such an office.”

Calls for the creation of a UK representative for hostage affairs was backed by the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in a report published around the time Mr Kara-Murza was sentenced, but it later said the recommendation had been rejected by the Government.