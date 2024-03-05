Delayed discharges increase in January, figures show

The number of people whose discharge from hospital was delayed increased in January, according to the latest figures.

Public Health Scotland data for the month showed 1,860 people were delayed – a 3% increase compared to December, when 1,813 were held back.

A total of 57,860 days were spent in hospital in January by people whose discharge was delayed – a 2% increase from 56,826 in December.

Delayed discharges most commonly occur when a social care package is not available despite the patient being ready to leave hospital.

The latest figures showed the average length of delay for January 2024 was 22 days, a decrease of seven from December.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “Successive SNP health secretaries have abjectly failed to deliver on their 2015 pledge to eradicate delayed discharge.

“This matters because so many crises in Scotland’s NHS stems from beds being occupied by patients who are fit to leave but can’t, largely because there is not a social care package in place for them.

“Delayed discharge impacts the number of operations and procedures cancelled at short notice, as well as the delays in A&E departments.

“The SNP government’s failure to get on top of the social care crisis is doing huge damage across the SNP – and their discredited plans for a National Care Service would only exacerbate problems.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.