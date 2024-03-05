Bitcoin price hits new all-time high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bitcoin price hits new all-time high

By Press Association
The price of bitcoin has hit an all-time high (Alamy/PA)
The price of bitcoin has hit an all-time high as the world’s largest cryptocurrency has been buoyed by growing demand from investors.

It surpassed the 69,000 US dollar (£54,200) mark during the day, topping a previous high in November 2021 where it was just a fraction below that level.

The rally follows the cryptocurrency being given the green light to be adopted into more mainstream investment products in the US last month.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission reluctantly approved trading of the first bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in early January.

An ETF tracks the price of an asset such as gold, bonds or cryptocurrencies, meaning people can invest without having to buy the asset themselves.

But the US regulator remained sceptical about cryptocurrencies, saying it “did not approve or endorse bitcoin” in its decision.

Nevertheless, the move prompted a wave of investors pouring money into spot bitcoin ETFs launched by major investment firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

Furthermore, bitcoin is approaching its next “halving” event in April which limits the rate of new coins being released, and happens roughly every four years.

The expectation of limited supply alongside growing investor demand has helped inflate prices, experts said.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said the surge in Bitcoin reflects a “broader rally in risk assets”, including tech stocks.

He added: “The rise in bitcoin has also been galvanised by the launch of spot ETFs in the US, which is seen as a crucial step towards integrating bitcoin and cryptocurrencies into the mainstream financial ecosystem, and potentially paving the way for a global rollout.

“The regulatory approval of these products also adds a layer of legitimacy to bitcoin, amidst concerns raised by policymakers, including in the UK.”

But Mr Khalaf said Bitcoin is “largely driven by sentiment”, adding: “If you buy some, you’re relying on someone paying more than you further down the line to turn a profit.”

“The long-term adoption of cryptocurrencies by consumers, businesses, and investors remains highly uncertain,” he added.

The price of bitcoin reached around 69,170 US dollars (£54,370) on Tuesday afternoon, according to data from crypto exchange Binance.