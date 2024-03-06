UK construction downturn eases but job losses pick up pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK construction downturn eases but job losses pick up pace

By Press Association
The UK’s construction industry showed signs of stabilising last month (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK’s construction industry showed signs of stabilising last month, with builders feeling the most optimistic in more than two years, according to a new survey.

Nevertheless, companies shed jobs at the fastest rate since 2020 in the fallout from a prolonged housebuilding slump.

The latest S&P Global/CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 49.7 in February, up from 48.8 in January.

It came in just a fraction below the 50.0 threshold, with any score below that indicating output in the sector is shrinking, and anything above indicating it is growing.

Analysts had predicted a score of 49.0 for February.

An improvement in market conditions laid the foundations for residential construction work to stabilise, the survey found.

Stronger demand helped lead to a pick-up in new orders.

In contrast, commercial construction work – like offices and warehouses – remained subdued, with builders saying clients were hesitant to commit to new work and stretch their budgets.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “This was the best performance for the construction sector since August 2023 and the forward-looking survey indicators provide encouragement that business conditions could improve in the coming months.”

Business optimism was at the highest level since January 2022, with construction firms feeling hopeful of customer demand lifting and economic conditions improving this year, the PMI survey showed.

“However, a protracted downturn in activity has made construction companies cautious about their employment numbers,” Mr Moore added.

“Staffing levels dropped for the third time in the past four months and the latest round of job shedding was the steepest since November 2020.”

The survey found that pressure to raise staff wages combined with less work led some firms to take steps to cut costs, or choose not to replace staff leaving their jobs.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the expectation of a fall in interest rates, which have pushed up the cost of borrowing, has “breathed life into housebuilding”.

“House-buyers returning to the market as expectations of interest rate cuts have grown helped construction output to stabilise in February,” he said.

“Builders’ surging confidence in the outlook suggests construction output will grow again soon.”