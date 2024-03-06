Hunt promises to cut taxes and boost growth in pre-election Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt promises to cut taxes and boost growth in pre-election Budget

By Press Association
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, with his ministerial box before delivering his Budget in the Houses of Parliament (James Manning/PA)
Jeremy Hunt said tax cuts would offer “much needed help in challenging times” and stimulate economic growth as he set out Budget plans for pre-election giveaways.

The Chancellor, delivering a statement aimed at reviving both an ailing economy and reversing the Conservatives’ opinion poll deficit, said he was offering “permanent tax cuts” in a “Budget for long-term growth”.

Mr Hunt was set to make a 2p cut in national insurance the centrepiece of a tax-cutting Budget with an eye on this year’s general election.

He told MPs: “Because we are delivering the Prime Minister’s economic priorities, we can now help families not just with temporary cost-of- living support but with permanent cuts in taxation.

Budget 2024
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt posing with his Budget box (James Manning/PA)

“We do this to give much needed help in challenging times. But also because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth.

“And higher growth means more opportunity, more prosperity and more funding for our precious public services.”

Mr Hunt said inflation was set to fall to below the Bank of England’s 2% target “in a few months’ time”, easing the cost-of-living squeeze.

But he also set out a series of measures aimed at helping hard-pressed households, including:

– Freezing fuel duty and extending the “temporary” 5p cut for a further 12 months.

– A freeze in alcohol duty to February 1 2025.

– Extending the Household Support Fund with an extra £500 million.

Mr Hunt said gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – was also set to grow faster than previously forecast by the budget watchdog.

The Office for Budget Responsibility forecast growth of 0.8% in 2024, up from the 0.7% forecast in November, and 1.9% next year – up from 1.4% on the autumn forecast.

Growth was expected to be 2.2% in 2026, again higher than previously expected, 1.8% in 2027 – a 0.2 percentage point decrease – while the forecast for 2029 remained unchanged on 1.7%.

“Because we have turned the corner on inflation, we will soon turn the corner on growth,” Mr Hunt said.

For businesses, Mr Hunt increased the threshold at which small firms have to register for VAT from £85,000 to £90,000.

He also announced measures aimed at supporting investment in tech firms by unlocking pension fund investment.

And he confirmed a new British ISA will allow an extra £5,000 of tax-free investment in UK assets.

The Chancellor also offered more than £1 billion in extra tax breaks for the creative industries over the next five years.

Mr Hunt updated MPs on investments by firms including AstraZeneca, which has plans to pump £650 million into facilities in Cambridge and Liverpool.