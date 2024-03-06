UK economy to grow by higher-than-expected 0.8% in 2024, says OBR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK economy to grow by higher-than-expected 0.8% in 2024, says OBR

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was delivering his Budget in the Houses of Parliament (Carl Court/PA)
The UK economy is set to grow more than expected over the next two years as it rebounds from recession, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.

But it predicted growth would ease back earlier than previously forecast in the longer-term.

New economic predictions by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) also showed that UK inflation is set to drop below the Government’s 2% target rate within a “few months” after interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

It also warned that the slowdown in inflation could be knocked off course by disruption in the Middle East and surge by as much as 7% in a worst-case scenario.

It came as the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a spring budget which included further cuts to National Insurance in a bid for public support ahead of planned general election later this year.

The OBR said this would be partly financed by some reductions to spending as well as a fall in his fiscal headroom – the state’s buffer in order to meet fiscal rules – from around £13 billion to £8.9 billion.

Mr Hunt said the package would cut personal taxes to their lowest level for almost 50 years.

However, the OBR said the tax burden is still set to rise to its highest level since 1948, amid forecasts it will represent 37.1% of GDP (gross domestic product) within the next five years.

The Chancellor said in Parliament on Wednesday that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has estimated that UK GDP will grow 0.8% this year.

In November, the official forecaster had previously predicted growth of 0.7%.

Economists had widely expected forecasts would in fact be downgraded, with a consensus of experts predicting a 0.4% increase.

It comes after sluggish growth last year, when the economy grew by 0.1% after a recession in the second half of the year. It had been expected to grow by 0.6%.

The OBR also upgraded its growth forecast for next year, increasing it from 1.4% to 1.9%.

POLITICS Budget
(PA Graphics)

It kept its growth prediction the same for 2026 but slightly downgraded its 2027 forecast from 2% to 1.8%.

Meanwhile, the forecaster also predicted that inflation would fall quicker than it previously predicted, having eased back sharply in recent months.

Interest rate rises by the Bank of England – which took it to a 15-year high of 5.25% – have helped to quash inflationary pressure.

The OBR said it expects CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation to average 2.2% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.6%.

However, it also warned that this could be scuppered by continued tensions in the Middle East and any potential impact to energy prices.

A Middle East-driven energy price shock could cause inflation to shoot as high as 7%, the forecast said.

Jeremy Hunt also said the OBR had predicted that Government borrowing was set to reduce quicker than expected.

State borrowing is set to fall from 4.2% of GDP this year to below the 3% target in 2025/26, three years ahead of previously thought.