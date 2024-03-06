Hunt’s constituency office targeted in graffiti attack days before Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt’s constituency office targeted in graffiti attack days before Budget

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s constituency office was attacked with offensive graffiti earlier this week (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's constituency office was attacked with offensive graffiti earlier this week (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

Police are appealing for information after offensive graffiti was daubed on Jeremy Hunt’s constituency office just days before his Budget statement.

Pictures show “die Tory scum” was daubed in three places across the front windows of the building in the village of Hindhead, Surrey.

Surrey Police said: “Officers were called following reports of criminal damage at a property on Tilford Road in Hindhead, which is believed to have taken place between 8pm and 9pm on Monday March 4.

“The criminal damage involved graffiti being sprayed on the windows on the outside of the property. No-one was present in the property at the time of the criminal damage.

“If anyone has any information that could help our investigation, including any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage, please contact us via live chat on our website quoting PR/45240025530.”

The incident took place two days before the Chancellor unveiled his Budget in the House of Commons.

A notice has been placed in the office window, asking any visitors to make an appointment “due to a heightened security risk to staff”.

The graffiti has since been removed from the windows and the blinds remained closed on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Jeremy Hunt's office attacked
Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to deliver his Budget on Wednesday, days after his constituency office was vandalised (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Mr Hunt said he would not be “deterred” by the attack on his office.

“The British people are famously tolerant, which is why we have one of the most robust democracies in the world. We won’t be deterred by a few idiots,” he told the Express.

Mr Hunt’s constituency office was contacted but declined to comment.

Last week, security minister Tom Tugendhat issued a warning to protesters threatening MPs.

“If you threaten members of this House, if you threaten democracy, if you threaten the British people, we will go after you and we will get you and you will be detained,” he said in the Commons.

It came as the Government announced an extra £31 million to protect elected representatives after MPs shared their experiences of receiving death threats and concerns over the safety of their families.

In January, Conservative MP Mike Freer announced he would step down at the next general election following a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office. A man was given a community order on Wednesday after calling his office and saying: “I’m coming for you.”

Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood’s house was targeted in February by pro-Palestinian protesters, with the police warning his family to “stay away” from the property to avoid “antagonising the situation”.

Mr Hunt has been Conservative MP for South West Surrey since 2005. Due to boundary changes, he will stand in the new Godalming and Ash seat at the next general election.