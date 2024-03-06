Christopher Nolan among filmmakers hailing tax relief for independent UK movies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Christopher Nolan among filmmakers hailing tax relief for independent UK movies

By Press Association
Christopher Nolan (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Nolan (Ian West/PA)

British filmmakers Christopher Nolan, Richard Curtis and Emerald Fennell have welcomed a tax relief for UK independent movies which has been hailed as “game changing” for new talent.

During the final Budget before the general election, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the Government will provide eligible film studios in England with 40% relief on gross business rates until 2034.

He said the tax credit will be focused on UK independent films with a budget of less than £15 million.

Oppenheimer director Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas, who was a producer on the blockbuster, said in a joint statement: “Independent and lower-budget filmmaking is where we had our start and where new voices and innovations vital to the entire industry are born.

“This enhanced tax relief builds on the incredible work already being done by British filmmakers and will create new opportunities for British crews, filmmakers and cast members for years to come.”

London-born Nolan made several short films at the early stages of his career before going on to create a host of major blockbusters including Inception, Interstellar and the Dark Knight trilogy.

His latest film, in which Irish star Cillian Murphy plays theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer – described as the father of the atomic bomb – has swept awards season, winning a string of Baftas and being nominated for 13 Oscars.

Love Actually and Notting Hill filmmaker Curtis, and Fennell, who directed psychological thrillers Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, were also among the British talent to support the relief.

Opening night gala Saltburn – BFI London Film Festival 2023
Emerald Fennell arrives for the opening night gala of Saltburn at the BFI London Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli described the move as “game changing” for the sector.

“It will ensure that our screen industry will continue to thrive by giving opportunities to a diversity of new talent both on and off the screen for future generations of filmmakers,” she added.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Sir Steve McQueen, who was behind 12 Years A Slave, said he “strongly” backed the move as independent films are “extremely important”.

It comes as north-east England is set to become a major destination for film and TV productions after a deal with the Government which will provide the region with the tools to create “one of Europe’s largest filmmaking complexes” in Sunderland.

Funding of £450 million is planned for the Crown Works Studios and the project is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs in the region.

Richard Curtis
Richard Curtis (Luke MacGregor/PA)

During the Budget announcements, Mr Hunt also recognised the importance of the music sector in the UK by making tax reliefs for orchestral productions permanent at 45%.

The current temporary 50% rate, introduced during the pandemic to protect performers, was due to taper down from April 2025 and drop eventually to its original rate of 25%.

The interim chief executive of trade body UK Music welcomed the Chancellor listening to calls about support for orchestras, but questioned the backing for other sectors.

“The Government should use this opportunity to clarify our further calls as to whether touring choirs and other singing groups are also eligible for this important relief,” Tom Kiehl added in a statement.

BBC Proms 2020
BBC Symphony Orchestra (Chris Christodoulou/BBC/PA)

“We welcome the indirect benefit to music of the introduction of other creative sector tax reliefs and seek further Government consideration for the introduction of a tax credit to encourage new UK music production.”

The chief executive of the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), John Rostron, said he was disappointed at the lack of support for the sector.

He said festivals need a temporary reduction in VAT on ticket sales from 20% to 5% to help them to recover from the impact of Covid and Brexit and to protect future events.

Mr Rostron said the financial strain on festivals is forcing them to postpone or cancel months before they are due to take place.

The theatre sector also received a tax relief of 40% for productions and 45% for touring shows, and the AIF boss urged the Chancellor to offer similar support for music festivals.