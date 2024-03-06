World finally taking notice of British food scene, says chef honoured with MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
World finally taking notice of British food scene, says chef honoured with MBE

By Press Association
Simon Rogan said the hospitality industry has become a more popular choice with young people since he started (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Award-winning British chef and restaurateur Simon Rogan said the culinary world is finally starting to “take notice” of the British food scene as he was made an MBE.

Mr Rogan achieved an impressive three Michelin stars at his flagship Cumbrian restaurant L’Enclume.

“I go around the world these days, trying to promote not only my restaurant but the Lake District and the UK food scene, and that’s starting to take up,” he said.

“This is the icing on the cake, I think, to be recognised in this way and I’m truly honoured.”

The chef said the Princess Royal, who he met during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, was “very knowledgeable” about his career and it was “truly magical” to have been recognised.

“She knows about my farm in the Lake District, us growing our own produce and how I became a chef.”

Mr Rogan said the hospitality industry has become a more popular choice with young people since he started.

Simon Rogan speaking to the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “Before it was a job that you went into if you failed everything else, but now I think people want to come into it because they think it’s an attractive proposition.

“It’s never been a better time to be a chef in the UK. It’s an amazing industry to be in.

“I always thought that, winning three Michelin stars, which is every chef’s dream, was the ultimate accolade, but this is definitely on a level with it.”

Other recipients included the former boss of Sky News, John Ryley, who said he discussed the “importance of truth in journalism” with Anne as he was made an OBE.

Mr Ryley, who ran the news organisation for 17 years up until last year, said we now “live in a world of a lot of myths, truth and disinformation”.

John Ryley at Windsor Castle
John Ryley was honoured at an investiture ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He said finding out he was going to receive the honour was a “fantastic delight”.

“We talked about the importance of truth in journalism, and the need for news organisations to focus on the facts,” he said.

“What is a fact is now really up for debate. Whereas 40 years ago, those sort of discussions didn’t happen.”

Mr Ryley, who has worked on “all the big stories of the last 40 years”, praised the decision of the judiciary to allow certain judges’ comments to be broadcast.

“I’m really pleased to see that the judiciary in England have lifted the ban,” he said. “I think it is really important for the future, the judiciary and public’s trust in it.”

The former Sky News boss said failing to “convince the news desks that climate change was a very important story” was something he now regretted.