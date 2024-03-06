Council tax rises expected to cancel out Budget national insurance cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council tax rises expected to cancel out Budget national insurance cut

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt argued low taxes are key to driving growth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Expected rises in council tax will wipe out any benefit felt by households from the cut to national insurance announced in the Budget, figures suggest.

A forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) shows council tax receipts in England are expected to rise from £38.7 billion in 2023-24 to £50.4 billion in 2028/29, an increase of £11.7 billion.

This compares with receipts totalling £10.7 billion which the OBR expects to be generated over the same period by the 2% cut to national insurance announced by Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of deceiving taxpayers (Dan Kitwood/PA)

This suggests that overall any benefit of the cut to national insurance, which the Chancellor claimed provided clear evidence that the Government is committed to reducing the tax burden, will be cancelled out by council tax hikes.

Presenting the Budget, Mr Hunt argued low taxes are key to driving growth and said the national insurance cut would hand an average employee an additional £450 a year.

Speaking in the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer accused the Chancellor of deceiving taxpayers.

He said: “They recognise a Tory con when they see it, just as they did in November — give with one hand and take even more with the other.

“People have been living through this nonsense for 14 years. They know that the thresholds are still frozen, dragging more and more people into higher taxes.

“They know that a Tory stealth tax is coming their way in the shape of their next council tax bill. The Levelling Up Secretary has told not just this House but every house in the country that he is coming for their council tax —give with one hand, Gove with the other.”

Liberal Democrat local government spokesperson Helen Morgan said: “This Conservative Government has starved councils of money and failed to fix social care, meaning families end up picking up the tab with years of council tax hikes.

“It is just another sign that Conservative ministers are giving with one hand and taking back more with the other, leaving people feeling worse off and struggling to get by.”

Council rises are set by local authorities, but the Government sets limits on annual increases.

National insurance rate for UK employees
The Government currently permits increases of 4.99% without requiring a local referendum.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.