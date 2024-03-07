Constance warns of delays if Scottish ministers bring in separate Horizon Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Constance warns of delays if Scottish ministers bring in separate Horizon Bill

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said having to bring in separate Scottish legislation to clear the name of Horizon victims could result in a ‘delay’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Justice Secretary Angela Constance has warned victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal that “some delay maybe inevitable” if Holyrood is forced to introduce its own legislation to exonerate them.

Ms Constance said it was “unclear” why UK Government ministers had ruled that fast-tracked legislation  being introduced at Westminster to clear the names of those who were wrongly convicted and pay them compensation would only apply in England and Wales.

She insisted that having a single Bill, which would apply across all of the UK, would be the “best way to ensure that there is a quick, fair and equal solution for all affected subpostmasters”.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake confirmed last month the UK Government’s legislation would not cover Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Kevin Hollinrake insisted UK Government legislation would only apply in England and Wales (House of Commons/PA)

More than 700 Post Office managers across the UK were convicted after the faulty Horizon accounting software made it appear as if money was missing from branches – with about 100 Post Office subpostmasters in Scotland among those convicted after being wrongly accused of embezzling money.

In a letter to Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, Ms Constance said the Scottish Government is “currently working to develop equivalent legislation to be introduced in the Scottish Parliament to reverse the convictions of subpostmasters convicted in the Scottish courts”

She added that this would “ensure that they are not disadvantaged if the UK Government does not change its position on this matter”.

To help with this, she said she had asked the UK Government for a copy of its proposed Bill, so that “equivalent legislation” could be “introduced in the Scottish Parliament as quickly as possible”.

Ms Constance stressed this was important in “minimising any delay in Scottish subpostmasters having their convictions reversed”.

She told committee convener Audrey Nicol: “It is worth noting, however, that some delay may be inevitable as any legislation would have to be passed after the UK Bill has been passed, to ensure full compatibility with UK legislation and access to the UK compensation scheme for wrongly convicted subpostmasters, in which the Scottish Government and Parliament have no locus.

“This is a clear reason why UK-wide legislation would be best and this may be a particular issue if the UK Bill is not passed until after the Scottish Parliament has gone into summer recess.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf has already said that while the Scottish Government will bring forward its own legislation “if that is required”, the “easiest and quickest route” would be for the UK Government legislation also to apply north of the border.

Mr Hollinrake said in February that as prosecutions in both Scotland and Northern Ireland were carried out by the “relevant authorities” in these areas, it was for the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly – which have responsibility for holding these bodies to account – to introduce their own legislation.

He stressed, however, that the UK Government would work with politicians in Scotland and Northern Ireland to ensure there schemes are “compatible with the UK compensation scheme, so that compensation can be paid to victims across the whole of the UK”.