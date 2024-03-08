Harvie hails ‘groundbreaking’ moment for Greens after first by-election victory

The Scottish Greens have hailed their first ever by-election victory as a “tremendous breakthrough” after winning a council seat from Labour.

Seonad Hoy has been elected as a councillor for the Hillhead ward in Glasgow, becoming the 11th Green member of the local authority.

The by-election was sparked by the death of former Labour MSP Hanzala Malik, who had been a long-serving member of Glasgow City Council.

Seonad Hoy, Scottish Green Party has won the by-election for the Hillhead ward (11) — Glasgow City Council (@GlasgowCC) March 7, 2024

Ms Hoy, who has been co-convener of the Glasgow Greens since 2022, said she was “absolutely delighted” to win the seat.

She is now the second Green member for the Hillhead ward, alongside councillor Martha Wardrop.

Scottish Green co-leader and Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this groundbreaking result for the Scottish Greens possible – Seonad, Martha, all our volunteers, and every single voter who put their trust in us.

“We’re working hard to make a difference in Glasgow and across Scotland, and it’s clear that Hillhead’s voters understand the urgency of putting Green ideas into practice.”

Phenomenal result – the first ever by-election win in our party's history. Congratulations @SeonadHoy! https://t.co/2R51wPWqf3 — Patrick Harvie 🇪🇺🌈 (@patrickharvie) March 8, 2024

Ms Hoy said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to represent the people of Hillhead alongside the marvellous Martha Wardrop.

“This was a real team effort from the Glasgow Greens. Every single one of our activists worked to make this happen and I can’t thank them all enough.

“Now the hard work really begins. I look forward to bringing that same energy and enthusiasm that saw the Scottish Greens win our first ever by-election to my role as councillor in Hillhead.”

Ms Wardrop congratulated her new council colleague, saying: “The election of a second Glasgow Green councillor in Hillhead is a tremendous breakthrough for our party in Glasgow.

“I look forward to working closely with councillor Hoy to address people’s concerns across the Hillhead ward and help deliver a fairer, Greener Glasgow.”