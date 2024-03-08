Harvie hails ‘groundbreaking’ moment for Greens after first by-election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Harvie hails ‘groundbreaking’ moment for Greens after first by-election victory

By Press Association
Scottish Green co-leader and Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie hailed the ‘groundbreaking result’ for his party (PA)
Scottish Green co-leader and Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie hailed the ‘groundbreaking result’ for his party (PA)

The Scottish Greens have hailed their first ever by-election victory as a “tremendous breakthrough” after winning a council seat from Labour.

Seonad Hoy has been elected as a councillor for the Hillhead ward in Glasgow, becoming the 11th Green member of the local authority.

The by-election was sparked by the death of former Labour MSP Hanzala Malik, who had been a long-serving member of Glasgow City Council.

Ms Hoy, who has been co-convener of the Glasgow Greens since 2022, said she was “absolutely delighted” to win the seat.

She is now the second Green member for the Hillhead ward, alongside councillor Martha Wardrop.

Scottish Green co-leader and Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped make this groundbreaking result for the Scottish Greens possible – Seonad, Martha, all our volunteers, and every single voter who put their trust in us.

“We’re working hard to make a difference in Glasgow and across Scotland, and it’s clear that Hillhead’s voters understand the urgency of putting Green ideas into practice.”

Ms Hoy said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been elected to represent the people of Hillhead alongside the marvellous Martha Wardrop.

“This was a real team effort from the Glasgow Greens. Every single one of our activists worked to make this happen and I can’t thank them all enough.

“Now the hard work really begins. I look forward to bringing that same energy and enthusiasm that saw the Scottish Greens win our first ever by-election to my role as councillor in Hillhead.”

Ms Wardrop congratulated her new council colleague, saying: “The election of a second Glasgow Green councillor in Hillhead is a tremendous breakthrough for our party in Glasgow.

“I look forward to working closely with councillor Hoy to address people’s concerns across the Hillhead ward and help deliver a fairer, Greener Glasgow.”