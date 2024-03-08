Yousaf pledges cash to boost childcare workforce on International Women’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf pledges cash to boost childcare workforce on International Women’s Day

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf used International Women’s Day to pledge cash for childcare workers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has hailed Scotland’s “great progress” towards gender equality, as he said cash for childcare will help tackle some of the “barriers” women can still face.

Mr Yousaf pledged the Scottish Government will provide £16 million for nurseries so childcare workers can be paid at least £12 an hour from April.

He spoke about the impact a lack of affordable childcare can have on women’s careers, as he said the Scottish Government is “prioritising additional investment of £16 million in Scotland’s childcare workforce”.

Humza Yousaf with children
Humza Yousaf played with the children during a visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Announcing the funding during a visit to a Glasgow nursery on International Women’s Day, the First Minister said he is “proud” the majority of members of his Cabinet are women, and that he had appointed the first woman of colour to the Scottish Government, with Kaukab Stewart serving as culture, Europe and international development minister.

“We have made great progress to prioritise and accelerate gender equality across our country,” he said.

“We rightly no longer question what women can accomplish, but we should always question whether we are doing enough to remove barriers that too many women in our society continue to face.

Humza Yousaf with child
Mr Yousaf on a pretend phone during his visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Evidence shows that a lack of affordable and accessible childcare for many women with children will result in too many women leaving the workforce, working part-time or taking up work in inflexible employment which pays less and doesn’t make best use of their skills.

“That is why my Government is prioritising additional investment of £16 million in Scotland’s childcare workforce.

“The Scottish Government has already delivered the most generous early learning and childcare offer on these islands and high quality, accessible and affordable childcare is a key part of our goal to drive equality in Scotland’s workforce and tackle the gender pay gap.

Humza Yousaf with children
The First Minister said affordable childcare can unlock more employment opportunities for women (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Supporting families is not only fundamentally the right thing to do, it is critical to our national missions – affordable and accessible childcare supports female employment and enables secure, sustainable employment.”

Children’s minister Natalie Don joined the First Minister on Friday’s visit to Task Childcare in Glasgow, with the minister saying she is “proud” the Government is “delivering on a key pledge to ensure £12 per hour for those working in the private, voluntary and independent childcare sector to deliver funded early learning and childcare”.

Ms Don stressed the need to “do more to tackle poverty and support gender equality”, adding: “High quality, accessible and affordable childcare is a critical part of the national infrastructure we need to drive greater equality in Scotland’s workforce and tackle the gender pay gap.”