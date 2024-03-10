Labour accuses ministers of having ‘betrayed’ Scotland’s poorest students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour accuses ministers of having ‘betrayed’ Scotland’s poorest students

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been accused of ‘ditching’ policies to tackle digital exclusion (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government had been accused of having betrayed the poorest students by “ditching” key policies aimed at tackling digital exclusion.

Labour said that ministers had abandoned a commitment, made in the SNP’s 2021 election manifesto, to provide every child in Scotland with “a device to get online, including a free internet connection and the support to use it”.

On the issue of “digital poverty” amongst students the same manifesto said that the lack of electronic devices and a connection to the internet “hinders too many students from less well-off backgrounds” – with the SNP pledging to tackle this with £5 million of funding a year.

However, Labour said a Freedom of Information response in February from the Scottish Government confirmed that this money is no longer being provided.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy accused the Government of having ‘betrayed’ the poorest students (Jane Barlow/PA)

“As a result of budget pressures and the financial position, we were unable to provide a specific allocation in the 2024-25 SFC capital budget for digital inclusion, as in previous years,” the government said.

Pam Duncan-Glancy, Labour’s education spokesperson at Holyrood hit out and said: “This chaotic SNP Green government has betrayed the poorest students in Scotland by ditching its flagship policies for tackling digital exclusion.”

The Labour MSP spoke out on the issue after asking the government for an update on its plans to provide digital devices to pupils – noting that “the £13 million allocated for this has been identified as a necessary saving”.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth told her that “in order to maximise the impact of capital funding available, we will seek to provide support at a household level, targeting investment specifically at disadvantaged families with children”.

Ms Gilruth added that ministers “are currently in the early stages of scheme design” with Connecting Scotland digital inclusion scheme, with the Education Secretary pledging a further update on this work “in due course”

But Ms Duncan-Glancy said that “digital exclusion deprives people of opportunities and entrenches inequality”.

The Labour MSP added: “Ensuring everyone can get online is key to breaking the cycle of poverty and giving everyone a fair chance to learn.

“The SNP has taken a wrecking ball to its last manifesto, breaking promise after promise.”

She demanded: “With its pledges in tatters, the SNP Green government must set out a new plan to tackle digital exclusion in our education system and across society.”

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment