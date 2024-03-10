Cars can be donated to Ukraine under Ulez scrappage scheme from next week – Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cars can be donated to Ukraine under Ulez scrappage scheme from next week – Khan

By Press Association
The Ulez area was expanded to include the whole of the capital in August, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area (Yui Mok/PA)
The Ulez area was expanded to include the whole of the capital in August, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area (Yui Mok/PA)

Vehicles that fall foul of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) rules can be donated to Ukraine rather than being scrapped from next week.

Applicants will be able to donate vehicles in return for the same grant payment available to drivers who scrap or retrofit their vehicles – up to £2,000 – Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced.

The donated vehicles will be permanently transferred to Ukrainian authorities for humanitarian and medical needs.

Ukraine’s infrastructure has been significantly damaged in the conflict and access to healthcare in many areas has been severely impacted.

Ultra Low Emission Zone
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Yui Mok/PA)

The mayor had previously made it clear he did not believe altering the Ulez scheme for exporting vehicles would be possible under current laws, until he made an apparent U-turn on the issue in December.

Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reportedly wrote to his London counterpart to suggest the idea of donating vehicles.

Transport for London collaborated with UK-registered charity British-Ukrainian Aid to allow the scheme, with support from the Ukrainian embassy, the Mayor of London said.

From March 15, the charity will facilitate the donation of the vehicles to Ukraine and provide the relevant documentation for Londoners to receive their scrappage grant.

London Ambulance Service is planning to join the effort by donating 50 decommissioned ambulances to Ukraine.

Ambulances are not charged to drive in the Ulez, but the service plans to steadily decommission non-compliant vehicles.

The Ulez area was expanded to include the whole of the capital in August, making it the world’s largest pollution charging area.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee or risk a £180 fine, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

A £210 million scheme run by TfL enables residents, small businesses, sole traders and charities scrapping non-compliant cars to claim grants.

Mr Khan, said: “As the devastating consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine continue, the country’s infrastructure has been significantly impacted.

“I have worked quickly to amend our scrappage scheme so that from next week, non-compliant vehicles can be donated to Ukraine, helping to meet medical and humanitarian needs while also removing old, polluting vehicles from London’s roads.

“There is still plenty of money left in the scrappage fund and I encourage anyone applying to consider donating their vehicle to this cause.”