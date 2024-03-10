Labour not able to immediately ‘turn things around’ after election, Reeves warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour not able to immediately ‘turn things around’ after election, Reeves warns

By Press Association
Rachel Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the public spending challenge she will face if she becomes chancellor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rachel Reeves said she is “under no illusions” about the scale of the public spending challenge she will face if she becomes chancellor, as she declined to rule out real-term cuts to some departments.

The shadow chancellor said she has to be “honest that we’re not going to be able to turn things around straight away”, but said the Labour Party would keep its promises on education and health spending and would hope to secure more revenue through economic growth.

Ms Reeves acknowledged that “public services need more money” but a spending review, which would set departmental budgets, is not something she can do from opposition.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said the current Government plans “imply no real growth in public spending per person over the next five years”, while the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies accused both the Conservatives and Labour of a “conspiracy of silence” about public spending after the election.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would not ‘be able to turn things around straight away’ (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

On BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Reeves was asked to confirm whether there would be real-terms cuts to some government spending.

She replied: “It is clear that the inheritance that a Labour government would have if we do win the next election will be the worst since the Second World War.

“And I have to be honest that we’re not going to be able to turn things around straight away. But we will get to work on all of that.”

She confirmed that plans for school breakfast clubs and measures to reduce NHS waiting lists would still go ahead, even though Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already implemented the measures to tax non-doms which would have paid for them and instead put the money towards a cut in national insurance.

“I do know that public services need more money – that’s why we will make that initial injection,” she said.

And she said Labour’s plans for a national wealth fund to bring in private investment in low-carbon projects would boost growth and increase tax revenue for the state.

She said Labour measures to tax private equity executives and impose VAT and business rates on private schools would also generate cash for public services.

Ms Reeves said she would be scouring government documents to identify additional funding streams and stressed “everything in our manifesto will be fully costed and fully funded”.

But she said she is “under no illusions about the scale of the inheritance and I do need to be honest that it’s going to take a while to turn around the challenges that we see”.