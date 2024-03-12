Suspected drug deaths increased 10% in 2023, figures show

The number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland increased by 10% in 2023, figures show.

The Scottish Government began publishing figures on deaths the police believe were as a result of drugs following record high figures in recent years.

In 2023, 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use – up by 105 from 2022.

The figure had been on the decline in recent years.

Separated by police divisions, the figures show Greater Glasgow recorded the highest number of drug deaths with 303, more than double the 147 seen in Lanarkshire – the second highest.

Men continue to account for the highest proportion of deaths, at 73%, while 27% were women.

The 35 to 54 age group continued to have the highest proportion of suspected drug deaths, accounting for two-thirds of the total, while under-25s made up 5% of the total.